Successful protest in Gwadar offers lessons on how to mobilize masses in Pakistan





Demonstrating for one’s rights is a risky business at the best of times, and nowhere is this truer than in Balochistan, where the risk of repression in the name of national security and public order is ever present. . And when it comes to Gwadar, the former crown jewel of the China-Pakistan economic corridor, the risk of such a protest being seen as anti-state or carried out at the behest of many enemies of Pakistan increases dramatically.

In this context, the success of the recent protests in Gwadar is particularly noteworthy because in the countless speeches delivered over the 32 days of rallies and sit-ins, even a 30-second clip could not be found that could, with or without context, to paint the demonstrators or their leader Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman in a negative light.

Undoubtedly aware of this potential pitfall, the maulana kept a laser focus on the requests and avoided any language or innuendo that could have gotten him into trouble or lead to the accusation that a nefarious program (a word we love much) was to be played. It’s a testament to his keen political sense and self-control that, unlike similar protests in the past, not a single clip, even truncated, has been around in an attempt to portray him as anti. -national.

This is quite an achievement considering the dozens of speeches that were made during this period, and it also testifies to the discipline of the demonstrators that they never gave the slightest impression of becoming violent and thus precipitating a crackdown. .

Key questions

Initially, both the state and the media, the latter always reluctant to cross a sometimes self-imposed red line, largely ignored the protests in the hope that they would run out of steam. When he showed no sign of doing so, there were the usual words and empty assurances, something the locals are all too used to.

Finally, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan learning of the situation and dispatching two federal ministers, the government of Balochistan redoubled its efforts and ended up promising not only to recognize, but also to implement the measures requested by the demonstrators.

I have read the very legitimate claims of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will take strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers and will also meet with CM Balochistan.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) December 12, 2021

Topping the list of problems is the problem of illegal trawling in the coastal waters of Balochistan. While some report the presence of foreign trawlers, both the maulana and the government of Balochistan say the real problem is the trawlers in Sindh who they say often fish without a license and use nets that leave little or nothing to the fishermen. locals, whose boats and equipment are simply no match for the resources of the trawlers.

Those linked to the seafood export industry say it’s not that clear and a long-term solution should force Sindh and Balochistan to sit down with the government federal government and to find a solution that balances the needs of the industry with the needs of the local population, for whom it is literally a question of bread and butter.

Besides fishing, the other main source of livelihood in the region is trade with Iran, which, to be fair, often equates to smuggling. Now, from a top-down state perspective, contraband of course cannot be allowed. But on the ground, it, like fishing, remains one of the only sources of subsistence for the inhabitants.

This in itself is an accusation of the development model favored by our political and bureaucratic elite: a model that presents cricket stadiums, airports and housing companies as marks of progress, but ignores the demands of the locals. Any such model is doomed to failure, while also breeding deep resentment which, in turn, promises that future development will be viewed with well-deserved cynicism. This resentment, if allowed to develop, then plays directly for the benefit of forces which may have very different agendas.

Significant success

With that in mind, it is certainly a relief that wiser spirits have prevailed and that the protest has, for now, been called off with the promise that if the demands, which include the provision of clean water and a steady supply of electricity, are not met, protests will resume.

Nevertheless, the success is significant and contains some lessons for those who are inclined to learn them. On the one hand, the laser-like focus on real demands, without any allusion to a maximalist agenda or mission slippage, kept leadership focused. And because the demands were so fundamental to the well-being of the people, the crowds have grown steadily over time, unlike the protests we have seen falter as they last.

Moreover, despite the fact that Maulana Hidayat is from Jamaat-i-Islami, there was no overt presence of a single political party during the protests and, despite the grim murmurs of local nationalists, no real clue of it. ‘a program of Jamaat-i-Islami. For all the parties that are currently trying and failing to mobilize the masses, the real lesson here is that if you address the people, and not your personal brand of politics, success is certainly easier to find.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

