Covid Review: When Boris Johnson Could Change the Covid Rules | United Kingdom | News





As we move closer to the Christmas holidays, concerns are growing that the government may need to act as soon as possible on implementing more Covid rules. The UK reported another 90,629 cases of the virus on Tuesday and saw the record for this measure broken several times over the past week. As pressure increases on Boris Johnson, when could he introduce tougher measures for the UK?

Mr Johnson held a two-hour cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss the ever-evolving Covid situation in the UK. Here, the ministers concluded that no further action would be taken at this stage to combat the spread of the virus and in particular the Omicron variant. However, the prime minister warned the government “would not rule anything out” when asked about the possibility of further restrictions in the future. Speaking after the meeting concluded, Mr Johnson said: ‘Unfortunately, I have to tell people that we will have to reserve the option of taking other steps to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS, and we will not hesitate to take this step. “ READ MORE: Sturgeon confirms new round of Covid curbs in Omicron crackdown

In fact, over the weekend, reports revealed the government was considering the option of a two-week breaker that would take effect after Christmas. If Mr Johnson seeks to strengthen the current regulations of Covid, he will face opposition from his own party. Last week, 100 Tory MPs voted against one of the Prime Minister’s latest Covid rules, and the implementation of Plan B led Lord David Frost to step down as Brexit minister. Lord Frost later said he resigned because he could not support the decisions made by the government regarding the pandemic.

Government ministers also declined to comment on whether new restrictions could be introduced in the coming weeks. Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister said on Monday that he “cannot give firm and rapid guarantees”. He told Kay Burley of Sky News: “I think we’ll have a much better Christmas than last year because of the vaccination level – both the overall vaccination level and in particular the impact of the campaign. reminder. “But I think, again based on the data – and it’s still under review – that we’re in a better position to enjoy Christmas with our loved ones this year.”

