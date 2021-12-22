The story of the moments before taking over Freeport’s shares, Jokowi: the news is scary





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that it takes courage in decision making to proceed downstream. He also experienced this when he was preparing to take a majority stake in PT Freeport. He said the first information he received as he was about to take control of PT Freeport was frightening. From shaken Papua to angry America “Back when we wanted to take over Freeport, much of the information I received was scary. Scary everything. Later, Papua will be shaken, Papua will be liberated. America will be angry, “he said at the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Puncak HUT event on Wednesday (12/22/2021). He said it would take three years to do it. He continued to push his ministers forward. But after it was successfully taken over, nothing happened. “We have been working on this for 3 years. And the minister comes and goes. I advance. Yes, it is scary. Because it’s been 41 years for Freeport. It turned out that there was nothing, “he said. Jokowi said the purchase of controlling shares in Freeport did not use the money from APBN or BUMN. Even if the government shares are released within three years, there will be profits. “Buy Freeport not with state budget, not with BUMN money. At least if you want it in 3 years, it’s back now. $ 5 billion less. Next year, yes. we want to let go again, we will have a lot of luck. Back and forth, “he said. However, he has no plans to sell the government’s stake in Freeport. According to him, with this shareholding, the government can determine the policies of the company. “In the past, I was told to build a foundry for decades and I kept shaking. Now we can’t, we have 51%, do a foundry directly. In fact, my orders to Gresik also started immediately. Because he’s our owner now, “he concluded. (AIT)

