KP CM to report to PM on PTI defeat in province: sources





Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan calls Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad on July 8, 2019. Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan will present today a report to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the defeat of the PTI in the recent local elections in the province, well-placed sources said.

The sources said CM Khan would inform the prime minister of the election results, the reasons for the defeat of the PTI, lawmakers who did not support the party in the elections, the allocation of party tickets for the elections and other problems incurred.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will give the chief minister guidance to devise an effective strategy for the next phase of local elections in the province, which are due to take place next month, the sources added.

The Prime Minister, who is not satisfied with the performance of the PTI in the KP, had summoned CM Khan to Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s office received a report citing the reasons for the loss of PTI in polls of local bodies in the KP. The report said merit was ignored when awarding tickets for the election. The tickets were issued to relatives of the governor, ministers and lawmakers of the PTI, the report reads.

The report stated that the PTI MPA in Lakki Marwat, Dr Hasham Inamullah was ignored during the awarding of the tickets. As a result, Inamullah extended his support to the four candidates put forward by the Saifullah brothers who won the local elections, according to the report.

In addition, the two candidates supported by the deputy Fazal Muhammad Khan lost the elections in Charsadda. The report noted that if the two candidates had only had one, they would have worked according to the MP’s wishes.

Local management ignored a knowledgeable PTI worker, Shafi Jan, and gave Shehryar Khan-backed candidate Afridi Salman Khan a ticket, the report further observed. Shafi Jan stood for election as an independent candidate and won more votes than the PTI candidate in the constituency. Shafi Jan received 26,793 votes while the candidate supported by Afridi obtained 15,219 votes.

Likewise, the candidate backed by the governor of the KP, Shah Farman, lost the elections for the coveted post of mayor of Peshawar. Tickets were handed over to the brother of KP vice president Mehmood Jans and relatives of provincial education minister Shahram Tarakais who lost the election, according to the report.

The day before, KP CM Mahmood Khan had decided to investigate the defeat of the PTI in the first phase of local elections in the province, well-placed sources told Geo News.

Strict measures will be taken against those implicated in violations of party discipline, the sources said, adding that CM Mahmood will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan soon in this regard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/918898-cm-mehmood-to-present-report-on-ptis-defeat-in-kp-to-pm-imran-today-sources

