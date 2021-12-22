Michael Flynn sues Capitol Attack Committee in an attempt to block subpoena | Michael flynn





Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s longtime adviser, sued the Congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in hopes of preventing it from getting its phone records.

Flynn alleged in a lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, that a subpoena issued to him by the House of Representatives select committee was too broad and punished him for constitutionally protected speech. as a private citizen.

Flynn also alleged in the lawsuit that the committee did not have the power to conduct business because it was not a properly constituted select committee.

An appeals court rejected that argument, ruling on Dec. 9 that the committee was valid and authorized to see the White House files that Trump tried to protect.

The committee issued a subpoena to Flynn, Trump’s former short-lived national security adviser, in November, to search for testimony and documents on a command center at Washingtons Willard Hotel set up to orient efforts to deny Joe Biden his November 2020 election victory.

After the election, Flynn urged Trump to deploy the military to overturn the results and gave speeches casting doubt on the vote.

The select committee made no comment.

Flynns’ lawsuit is the latest in a sea of ​​litigation brought by committee targets, seeking to prevent him from carrying out his subpoenas.

Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and founder of the right-wing Infowars website, filed a similar complaint on Monday.

Trump also sought to prevent the committee from obtaining his White House records from January 6 and days prior, saying they are protected by a legal doctrine called executive privilege. An appeals court dismissed Trump’s arguments last week. He should appeal to the Supreme Court.

Flynn had previously been indicted in connection with former special counsel Robert Muellers’ investigation into Russia’s influence over the 2016 presidential election won by Trump.

Flynn, a retired Army General, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his interactions with the Russian Ambassador to the United States in January 2017. Trump later pardoned him. .

