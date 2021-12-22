“Very difficult” to criticize Biden after complimenting Operation Warp Speed





Trump said it was “difficult” to criticize Biden for praising Operation Warp Speed. “It’s a little hard to be overly critical now because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did,” Trump told Fox News. Biden praised on Tuesday “the previous administration and our scientific community” for ramping up a COVID-19 vaccine. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it was difficult for him to criticize President Joe Biden after Biden complimented his administration’s success in developing COVID-19 vaccines.

“Thanks to the previous administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get vaccinated,” Biden said earlier Tuesday during a White House speech. “Thanks to my administration, to the hard work of the Americans, we have allowed our deployment to make America one of the world leaders in obtaining shots.”

Hours later, Trump told Fox News he was “very grateful” for Biden’s recognition and that it was difficult to criticize Biden for his comments.

“It’s a little hard to be overly critical now, because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did,” Trump said. “You know, this is a first, so it’s really hard for me to be too critical now.”

Trump also told Fox he was “surprised” Biden praised his administration for speeding up the COVID-19 vaccine, adding: “I think it was a great thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy. “.

“I think he did something really good,” Trump said. “You know, it’s got to be a healing process in this country, and it’ll help a lot.”

The former president has urged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and booster shots in recent weeks, although he has said he is opposed to vaccination warrants.

“It was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is now. Take credit for it,” Trump said last week during his “History Tour” appearance by former Fox News commentator Bill. O’Reilly.

He later added: “It’s great. What we did is historic. Don’t let them take it away from us.”

The former president drew cheers from the crowd when he said he was opposed to vaccination warrants, adding: “If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t have to take it. No warrants. . “

But the crowd started to boo when Trump and O’Reilly revealed that they were both vaccinated and given booster shots.

Trump tried to throw cold water on the backlash from the public.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t,” he said. “It’s okay. It’s a very small group up there.”

Much of the response to the pandemic in the United States has been politicized, and vaccines are no different. Republicans are much more skeptical of vaccines and less likely to be vaccinated than Democrats. Many of Trump’s staunchest supporters have been spreading deadly vaccine misinformation for months.

As the Biden administration pushed Americans to get one of three available COVID-19 vaccines that have been shown to be effective in drastically reducing the likelihood of hospitalization and death from the virus, Trump said that even though the injections are safe, Americans shouldn’t have to catch them.

The former president first encouraged Americans to get vaccinated in March, months after the vaccine was first developed and after leaving office. The New York Times reported that Trump and then-first lady Melania Trump received their vaccines privately in January, before he left office.

