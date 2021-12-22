Where are US-China relations heading in 2022?

The United States and China saw their rivalry reach new heights in 2021 as the two countries embarked on trade, defense and diplomatic policies marked by heightened suspicion and antagonism.

This trend is expected to continue through 2022. In the United States, bitterly divided Democrats and Republicans ahead of the crucial midterm elections can agree on one thing: There is no room for be indulgent with China.

In Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping is preparing to further consolidate his power at the helm of China at the party congress in October, with the Communist Party fully backing his intransigent policies.

A frosty start to the year

The Beijing Winter Olympics portend a rocky start to 2022. The United States has previously said it will not send government officials to the games, and the United Kingdom and Australia have joined. the diplomatic boycott of Washington. China, in response, promised unspecified “consequences” for the move.

Tensions are expected to rise as February approaches, with the United States using the games and boycott to draw attention to China’s crackdown on the Uyghur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region.

In Hong Kong, Beijing’s continued pressure on the territory’s civil liberties will also continue until 2022, as more pro-democracy activists are jailed under a national security law that has been put in place. in place in 2020.

A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden via video link, at a restaurant in Beijing. (Reuters)

“I believe that this tension between China and the United States will continue in 2022, including in the areas of human rights, geopolitics and security,” said Wu Qiang, an independent political commentator based. in Beijing.

“This is a situation that the leaders of China and the United States are happy to see and anticipate. I don’t think they will take effective measures to reduce the tension in this situation, but they will control it, ”he added.

A conflict in Taiwan unlikely in 2022

As Hong Kong’s special autonomy is slowly being worn away by Beijing, neighboring Taiwan has watched with suspicion as Chinese planes in recent months have made hundreds of sorties into its defense identification zone.

In 2021, the United States angered Beijing by sending unofficial delegations of lawmakers to Taiwan and expressing support for the government of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

China loathes any question of Taiwan’s independence. Under Xi, Beijing pursues a policy of inevitable “reunion” of Taiwan with the mainland. China can be expected to continue in 2022 to oppose attempts at diplomatic recognition by Taiwan, as well as Taipei’s efforts to participate in international organizations.

As tensions continue in the Taiwan Strait, the possibility of a Chinese military invasion is seen as the most dangerous potential flashpoint for an armed conflict between the United States and China. However, as the Communist Party prepares for its big event, they are more likely to want stability than saber strikes.

“The risk of a PRC attack on Taiwan ahead of the 20th Party Congress in the fall of 2022 is very low,” said Bonnie Glaser, Asia program director of the US German Marshall Fund.

“Xi Jinping is unlikely to take such a risk that could jeopardize obtaining a third five-year term in office,” Glaser told DW.

Overall, in the South China Sea, the United States and its allies will continue to conduct “freedom of navigation” naval maneuvers in international waters claimed by Beijing. China is slowly but surely developing its navy to defend these interests, but a naval conflict in the waters is something both sides want to avoid.

American-Chinese technological decoupling

Cybersecurity will be a major issue in the future, affecting both economic and strategic policy. In 2021, the United States accused China of sponsoring massive data breaches. Washington has also opposed the global deployment of Chinese next-generation communications technologies, especially 5G.

The United States’ drive to isolate Chinese technology from the rest of the world is expected to continue into 2022, with Washington ignoring the difficulties for Chinese companies to acquire essential equipment made in the United States.

“The United States is just starting to implement tougher restrictions on the transfer of technology to China, and further steps will be taken in 2022,” Glaser said.

In 2022, the US Department of Defense is expected to close regulatory loopholes that, for example, allowed Chinese semiconductor maker SMIC to purchase critical US technology, and other Chinese entities will likely be blacklisted. from the US Department of Commerce, Glaser added.



Export controls are also being discussed with U.S. allies, as well as a screening of outbound foreign direct investment into China, she said.

The Communist Party’s brutal crackdown on champions of the country’s industry, especially in the tech sector, is also cause for concern. Additional pressure from U.S. and Chinese regulators on foreign investment in Chinese companies is expected to keep global investors wary in 2022.

“The confrontation remains the main theme”

China’s economic expansion is expected to slow in 2022, with some estimates suggesting growth may be as low as 5% next year. Some analysts say this could prompt Beijing to work with the United States to ease Trump-era trade barriers.

In November, Biden and Xi held a conference call in which the two executives pledged to handle competition going forward. But observers remain skeptical that the two countries will work together to settle their differences amicably.

“I think the easing of economic and trade tensions between China and the United States is probably temporary, as confrontation remains the main theme,” said Shen Ling, an economist at East China University of Science and Technology. .

“As the economic strength between the two countries changes, China is now closer to the United States than ever in terms of economic strength. Therefore, the bilateral relationship will focus more on competition than cooperation. “

The two sides are increasingly locked in an existential competition to prove which system of governance is superior. For China as a rising power, it is state-controlled capitalism and the “rise of the East”.

“Domestic politics will strongly influence US and Chinese policies in 2022 due to the 20th Chinese Party Congress and the US midterm elections. Therefore, I’m not optimistic about getting meaningful progress on any issue, ”Glaser said. “However, if it is in the interests of both countries to reach agreements, it is still possible.”