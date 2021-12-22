Report on Trump pressuring Raffensperger to ‘find’ the most engaging nominated votes of 2021





The Washington Post report on former President Trump’s disinformation warning Donald Trump Hillicon Valley Biden On Money Biden’s plea: Don’t count on Build Back Better Biden reflecting on extending the student loan freeze MORE pressure on a top Georgia election official to help him change the 2020 election result was the front page story on Chartbeat in 2021.

Chartbeat is an online engagement tool that news organizations and other publishers use to track web traffic and other digital data.

The Post’s report, released Jan. 3 and written by national political reporter Amy Gardner, included a recording of a phone conversation between Trump and Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state.

The article details how Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn the election. Trump and his allies have argued, without substantial evidence, for some time that the 2020 presidential election was marred by widespread electoral fraud.

However, several federal and state election officials, including Raffensperger, said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Raffensperger maintains in the appeal with Trump that the election in Georgia was correct.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump said, according to the Post.

In a description of its best stories of the year, Chartbeat said it has rated over 33 million pieces of content, totaling 368 billion minutes of engagement time, which is the total time visitors spent actively reading posts. pages on sites that use Chartbeat.

Other stories in the top 10 included an analysis in medical media STAT comparing different coronavirus vaccines, a late January story from Politico about National Guards who were told to leave the United States Capitol after the Jan.6 attack; and a CNN report on a wave of pardons on Trump’s last day in office.

