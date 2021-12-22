



Pakistan joined US ‘war on terror’ for dollars: Imran Khan

Posted on Dec. 2021, 22:14

Imran Khan during the Pakistan-US talks in July 2019. Representative image. (Source: Flickr / American Institute of Peace)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his sadness for the choice of his country to join the “war on terrorism” waged for 20 years by the United States in Afghanistan. Describing the war as a “self-inflicted injury,” Khan said Pakistan participated “for dollars” and not for the public good. The decision ignored Pakistan’s own people, Khan said in an interview with foreign ministry officials in Islamabad.

Why is this story important? (Source: Unsplash / Hamid Roshaan)

Khan’s decision to speak out against the two-decade US war on terror is likely to further undermine US-Pakistan relations. Their relationship remained strained for a long time and war was his saving grace. After the war ended, Khan made repeated efforts to engage with the new Taliban government. The United States, however, wants Pakistan to refuse to officially recognize the Taliban administration.

“We cannot blame anyone other than ourselves”

Khan claimed that there was no one else to blame for this outcome of the war other than Pakistan. “We ourselves are responsible … as we leave [others] use us, sacrificed our country’s reputation for aid, ”he said, without naming the United States. Pakistan has suffered 80,000 deaths and $ 100 billion in losses in the two-decade war, Khan has said in the past.

“Improving Pakistan’s Image” (Source: Flickr / Stephan Rhl)

Pakistan last week hosted a summit on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. He was attended by envoys from 57 Islamic nations. “Attendance at the summit and appreciation of Pakistan’s position [at the moot] reflect that the image of the country has improved, “Khan said.” Look at the statements of the Europeans, they are with us and the UN also has a clear position, “he said.

What did he say about Afghanistan? (Source: Unsplash / Farid Ershad)

Assuring aid to Afghanistan, Khan described the situation there as critical as the country is going through a humanitarian crisis. He said the world should focus on the 40 million Afghan civilians instead of whether or not they like the Taliban. It is a “great atrocity … that a man-made crisis be created” in Afghanistan, he said.

(Source: Wikimedia Commons / United States Army)

From 1996 until the US-led invasion in 2001, the Islamic fundamentalist group controlled Afghanistan. He became infamous for the harsh applications of Sharia law, violence, torture, public beheadings, etc. As the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan earlier this year, the Taliban rose to power and overthrew the leftist government of Ashraf Ghani in August. He has since installed his own government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/world/pakistan-joined-america-s-war-on-terror-for-money/story The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos