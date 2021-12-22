Covid: no Christmas containment restrictions, Boris Johnson confirms

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

Boris Johnson has ruled out reintroducing any new Covid-19 measure before Christmas.

But despite the green light given to the festive celebrations, there could still be some changes to come later this month.

The prime minister confirmed that the government had decided on immediate action in a video message shortly after more than 90,000 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed.

Mr Johnson reiterated comments he made yesterday after a special cabinet meeting that there was currently insufficient evidence to justify another lockdown or stricter rules.

Scientists are still trying to determine the severity of the Omicron variant and the effectiveness of current vaccines against it.

But the prime minister left the door open for further measures after Christmas and warned the situation remained finely balanced.

Ministers have reportedly considered a number of options, including a two-week breaker lockout, but are divided on how to proceed.

He said: There is no doubt that Omicron continues to grow at an unprecedented rate.

The situation remains extremely difficult, but I also recognize that people were waiting to know if their Christmas plans were going to be affected.

So what I can say tonight is that we naturally can’t rule out other measures after Christmas and we’re going to keep a constant eye on the data, and do whatever it takes to protect the data. public health.

But given the lingering uncertainty over several things, the severity of Omicron, the uncertainty over the hospitalization rate, or the impact of vaccine rollout or boosters, we don’t believe today there is. enough evidence to justify stricter measures before Christmas.



We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates, we will be ready to take action if necessary.

This means that people can move forward with their Christmas plans, but the situation remains finely balanced and I urge everyone to be cautious, to continue to protect themselves and their loved ones, especially the ones. vulnerable people.

And remember to continue to follow the advice, wear a mask indoors when necessary, circulate fresh air, and take a test before visiting elderly or vulnerable relatives.

Some virus experts and medical workers have called on the government to take immediate action to ease the strain on health services.

A major incident has already been declared in London, with emergency services struggling to cope with a huge increase in demand.



Modeling presented to ministers warned that there could be a huge spike in hospitalizations in January if vaccines prove less resistant to Omicron than hoped.

The move puts the Westminster government at odds with the leaders of Wales and Scotland, who have already gone further and announced measures that will take effect after Christmas.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed today that Hogmanay celebrations are canceled and table service in bars will be reintroduced, along with stadium attendance limits.

