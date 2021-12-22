Politics
Covid: no Christmas containment restrictions, Boris Johnson confirms
Boris Johnson has ruled out reintroducing any new Covid-19 measure before Christmas.
But despite the green light given to the festive celebrations, there could still be some changes to come later this month.
The prime minister confirmed that the government had decided on immediate action in a video message shortly after more than 90,000 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed.
Mr Johnson reiterated comments he made yesterday after a special cabinet meeting that there was currently insufficient evidence to justify another lockdown or stricter rules.
Scientists are still trying to determine the severity of the Omicron variant and the effectiveness of current vaccines against it.
But the prime minister left the door open for further measures after Christmas and warned the situation remained finely balanced.
Ministers have reportedly considered a number of options, including a two-week breaker lockout, but are divided on how to proceed.
He said: There is no doubt that Omicron continues to grow at an unprecedented rate.
The situation remains extremely difficult, but I also recognize that people were waiting to know if their Christmas plans were going to be affected.
So what I can say tonight is that we naturally can’t rule out other measures after Christmas and we’re going to keep a constant eye on the data, and do whatever it takes to protect the data. public health.
But given the lingering uncertainty over several things, the severity of Omicron, the uncertainty over the hospitalization rate, or the impact of vaccine rollout or boosters, we don’t believe today there is. enough evidence to justify stricter measures before Christmas.
We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates, we will be ready to take action if necessary.
This means that people can move forward with their Christmas plans, but the situation remains finely balanced and I urge everyone to be cautious, to continue to protect themselves and their loved ones, especially the ones. vulnerable people.
And remember to continue to follow the advice, wear a mask indoors when necessary, circulate fresh air, and take a test before visiting elderly or vulnerable relatives.
Some virus experts and medical workers have called on the government to take immediate action to ease the strain on health services.
A major incident has already been declared in London, with emergency services struggling to cope with a huge increase in demand.
Modeling presented to ministers warned that there could be a huge spike in hospitalizations in January if vaccines prove less resistant to Omicron than hoped.
The move puts the Westminster government at odds with the leaders of Wales and Scotland, who have already gone further and announced measures that will take effect after Christmas.
Nicola Sturgeon confirmed today that Hogmanay celebrations are canceled and table service in bars will be reintroduced, along with stadium attendance limits.
Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected]
For more stories like this,see our news page.
Get the latest news, wellness stories, analysis and more
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/21/covid-no-christmas-lockdown-restrictions-confirms-boris-johnson-15806474/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]