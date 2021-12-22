PM to review Covid situation today





In view of the increase in cases of Covid and Omicron in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting on Thursday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday banned gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations. All restaurants and bars can operate at 50% of their capacity, while no more than 200 people can participate. to wedding ceremonies, according to the new directions. … all district magistrates and district DCPs should ensure that no cultural event / gathering / congregation takes place to celebrate Christmas or New Years at NCT Delhi, the DDMA ordinance said. Sports activities in stadiums / sports complexes are permitted with a ceiling of 200 people. Authorized weekly markets are permitted subject to strict compliance with the protocol / SoP / instructions / directives issued in this regard, adds the order. No mask, no entry The DDMA has ordered all District Magistrates in the National Capital Region to implement the No Mask, No Entry to All Stores / Workplaces rule. The DDMA observed that, as not all of its restrictions and prohibitions ordinances are strictly followed, district magistrates must conduct surprise checks and take criminal action against offenders. Delhi reported 125 cases of Covid on Friday, the highest in more than five months. Omicron cases in the nation’s capital have affected 57, according to data from the Ministry of Health. While the test positivity rate reached 0.2% for the third day in a row, the recovery rate stood at 98.21%. The Haryana government has announced that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed in public places after January 1. bus, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said. Omicron case on the rise India reported 6,317 new cases of Covid on Wednesday with 318 deaths as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. Omicron cases in the country totaled 224, with Maharashtra and Delhi adding 11 and 3 new cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.51%, below 2% in the past 79 days. The 0.58% weekly positivity rate has been below 1% for 38 days now. India has performed 12.29 lakh tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 66.74 crore of tests so far, the health ministry said.

