Xi Jinping approves Hong Kong election





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday strongly supported current Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam and her recent patriot-only elections, which saw record turnout and no turnout from most opposition candidates pro-democracy. Ms Lam, who has been the subject of much criticism in Hong Kong over her administration’s handling of the 2019 pro-democracy protests, met Xi in Beijing, during his first face-to-face meeting with a senior official. outside the mainland of China. since February of last year, according to the Hong Kong-based agency South China Morning Post. Xi has not left China since a visit to Myanmar in mid-January 2020, days before the lockdown of Wuhan where the COVID-19 pandemic began. A new director general for Hong Kong will be chosen by an electoral committee in March. Ms Lam did not say whether she would seek to stay for another term and denied that her annual trip to the Chinese capital to hand in a work report would see her seek approval from Beijing. Grateful to Lam Xi gave him one nonetheless, saying central authorities fully recognize Carrie Lam and Hong Kong SAR’s performance. [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] government in the performance of their duties, China Central Television reported. The city has moved from a period of chaos to stability, he said, also praising the efforts of the Hong Kong SAR government to contain COVID-19 and boost the city’s economic recovery. In Sunday’s Legislative Council (LegCo) elections, the Chinese leader said polls have proven that the improved electoral system conforms to the principle of one country, two systems as well as the reality of Hong Kong. The elections manifested the democratic rights that enabled Hong Kong compatriots to be masters of their own homes and implemented the principles of the patriots administering Hong Kong, he said. It has also established a political system that ensures balanced participation of the various sectors. Patriot-only polls were brushed aside by pro-Beijing candidates after the new electoral system, proposed by Beijing in March, essentially excluded the participation of most pro-democracy opposition candidates and also reduced the number representatives directly elected in LegCo from 50% to 22%, the others being appointed. Record low participation The new system also selects candidates with a committee determining their eligibility and whether they are patriots, as part of Beijing’s new push to ensure that the patriots rule Hong Kong. The polls recorded a record turnout of just 30.2% of registered voters, up from 58.28% in the last election in 2016, as the number of people voting fell by 60%. G7 concerns On Tuesday, G7 foreign ministers (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United States, United Kingdom) and the EU, in a joint statement, expressed serious concern over the erosion of the elements Democrats in the SAR’s electoral system, claiming that the changes severely restrict the choice of candidates on the ballot and undermined Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy. The statement drew a strong reaction from the Beijing Liaison Office in Hong Kong, whose spokesperson, in a statement, expressed the office’s strong indignation at what it called “a clumsy political turn and blatant interference in China’s internal affairs “.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/xi-jinping-endorses-hong-kongs-elections/article38015687.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos