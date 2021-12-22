Joe Biden praises Donald Trump, slams Covid misinformation on immoral cable news as Omicron skyrockets in US





Joe Biden aimed today to assure Americans that the nation can withstand the rampant wave of the Covid-19 virus. In doing so, a stern president verbally tied the arms of his predominant political enemy to lure the unvaccinated into the tent and put his detractors employed by Rupert Murdoch on the spot.

More than 60 million Americans, 62% of whom are seniors, our most vulnerable group, have received their booster shots, an oft-moved Biden said in a White House speech Tuesday. I received my callback as soon as they were available, and the other day former President Trump announced that he had received his callback, the Democrat added of the former host Celebrity Apprentice, congratulating the previous administration for obtaining vaccines. to the Americans

Maybe one of the few things he and I agree on Biden was gritting his teeth. It should be noted that when Trump made it public last week at a game in Texas that he had had his third hit, the paying crowd at MAGA booed.

Built as another major push in administrations ‘sometimes difficult efforts to contain the virus and convince political opponents to get the hang of it, Bidens’ remarks were covered live on all broadcast networks, as well as on CNN, MSNBC. , BBC World and Fox News Tuesday.

We should all be concerned about Omicron, but not panicked, Biden noted earlier in his speech.

If you are fully vaccinated and especially if you have received your booster, you are highly protected, said the president, who is coughing or clearing his throat, seeking to insist on calm. It is not March 2020, 200 million people are fully vaccinated. We were prepared, we know more, we just need to stay focused, he said.

Biden today announced another tactic to get more shots and more testing in homes: The White House bought half a billion quick tests for Americans. These home tests will be distributed in early 2022.

Of course, fresh off a court victory for his beleaguered vaccine warrant order, longtime Beltway insider Biden wasn’t quite being fluffy Uncle Joe this potentially deadly Christmas.

Look, the unvaccinated are responsible for their own choices, but those choices have been fueled by dangerous misinformation on cable TV and social media, POTUS pointed out in a straightforward but unspoken hit on Fox News and reprimands like Tucker Carlson .

You know, these companies and personalities make money by peddling lies and allowing misinformation that can kill their own customers and their own followers, he said. It’s wrong, it’s immoral! I call the purveyor of these lies and disinformation: Stop it. Stop now.

With the pandemic approaching the two-year mark, the president’s speech comes just hours after America’s first verified death from the Omicron strain.

An unvaccinated middle-aged man in Texas has died after testing positive for the new-ish variant. As Omicron quickly became the dominant strain in the United States, the fact that the Harris County man in question had previously had Covid reveals more about the strength of the variant.

As a result, Broadway shows and NHL games began to be closed out of caution and in response to epidemics. Incoming New York Mayor Eric Adams hit the pause button during his Jan. 1 swearing-in ceremony due to Omicron concerns

Across the country celebrating the holidays, cases are on the rise and further restrictions are being considered in various jurisdictions. Battling groundbreaking infections among those vaccinated, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, medical authorities are starting to unravel as more cases among the unvaccinated burn already depleted resources.

I know you’re tired, I really mean it, I know you’re frustrated, we all want this to end, but we were still there, Biden said at the end of his remarks today. This is a critical moment, he said.

As we head into the holidays, I want us all to keep the faith.

