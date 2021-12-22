Prime Minister Imran Khan breaks new ground for model Panagahs





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of a new model of Panagah in the Capital Territory of Islamabad (TIC) with improved standards and structure.

Four new Panagahs (shelters) will be built in the Tarlai, Tarnol, G-9 and Mandi More areas of Islamabad alongside the existing facilities.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister Khan also unveiled the final plans for these multi-story shelters to be built. He congratulated an Ehsaas team, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and all concerned for their collaborative efforts and called for the swift execution of the new Panagah model to be ensured.

Emphasizing the importance of providing quality food and service in foster homes, he called on relevant departments to provide Ehsaas services to Panagahs and also emphasized skills development training to enable residents to become contributing citizens to society.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister on Panagah’s new strategic plan, including construction, furnishings, governance, execution, monitoring digital, capacity building and financing.

In addition to the breakfast and meal facilities for the workers, these Panagahs will also have Ehsaas One Window centers, to enable workers and the underprivileged class to benefit from the government’s welfare programs, said Dr Sania. .

To redesign the structure of the Panagah model and the furniture, Ehsaas collaborated with the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore, according to a statement from PM House.

Panagah’s new design includes a larger kitchen, cold store, reception, lobby, waiting areas and increased capacity to provide food and shelter to those in need. To provide the best accommodation and quality food to Panagah beneficiaries, Ehsaas and Serena Hotels are already working together.

In the first phase, the staff and occupants of all Panagahs in Islamabad are trained in hospitality, food safety and hygiene, health and environmental safety, and housekeeping, by carrying out regular checks on the equipment.

So far, Ehsaas has opened 27 foster homes in different parts of the country, including five in Sindh, eight in KP, seven in Balochistan, five in Islamabad and one each in UK and Punjab.

