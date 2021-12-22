President Jokowi worries about lack of land certificates in community, team of experts explains reason: National Legal

Connect with us

President Jokowi worries about lack of land certificates in community, team of experts explains reason

2021-12-22

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) exposed the cause of the many cases of land disputes in Indonesia, considering that so far the goal of land certificates owned by the people has not met the government goal.

And so far across the country there should be 126 million certificates that should be owned by the community, but there are still around 80 million that have not been certified, why are there so many disputes, said Jokowi during the land certificate delivery event in Tarakan, North Kalimantan as streamed on Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat, Tuesday 12/22/2021).

Vice President Noor Marzuki’s team of experts confirmed Jokowi’s statement as facts and empirical evidence show that land disputes have so far been one of the main causes of delays in the issuance process. land or land certificates for the community.

The president’s anxiety actually shows the anxiety of the community given the protracted land conflict which is currently a problem for the community. In addition, from the target of 126 million certificates, new

President Jokowi’s statement yesterday was very true. His anxiety shows that he understands and feels the anxiety of the Indonesian people regarding agrarian, land use planning and land issues, especially the certainty of the legal legality of community land rights, Noor Marzuki said when he was contacted by journalists, Wednesday (12/2/2021).


The dispute, Noor Marzuki continued, is indeed the main problem for the government in fixing the agrarian sector in Indonesia. In fact, many believe that land conflicts are a classic problem of the past that endures even today.

However, Noor Marzuki made sure that Jokowi’s government worked with precision, care, precision, measure and efficiency in dealing with various agrarian, spatial and land issues in Indonesia.

“Almost half a century at BPN with my last post of Secretary General of the Ministry of ATR / BPN, it is the first time that I see how the seriousness of the leader of our country (Jokowi) is extraordinary in settling the agrarian problems that arose during the previous administration, ”Noor Marzuki said.

The state, in this case the government, has been present in all agrarian matters, including in the resolution of land conflicts of which small people are often victims. The proof of the government’s success is the issuance of tens of millions of land certificates for the inhabitants of several regions.

One of the important points that needs to be done immediately, Marzuki continued, is to speed up the implementation of Detailed Spatial Planning (RDTR) as a solution to resolve chaotic conditions, especially spatial planning issues in almost all regions of Indonesia.

“This is why President Jokowi combines agriculture, land use planning and land affairs in one ministry, in order to accelerate the legal certainty of the ownership of land certificates for the community and to maintain regularity in the ‘use of space in each region, ”Marzuki said.

Legal uncertainty in the planning and use of space is very likely to cause land conflicts and disputes, and is further exacerbated by the involvement of certain elements or groups who are stigmatized as land mafias.

The RDTR must be a top priority because since its promulgation about 13 years ago, there have only been 53 regional regulations on RDTR out of a total of 514 regencies / cities in Indonesia. Of the 53 regional RDTR regulations, only 17 RDTR have been incorporated into the Single Online Submission (OSS).

This condition leads to difficulties in the ease of investment, hinders the ease of doing business (EOB = Ease of Doing Business), legal insecurity for the community to obtain land and space use certificates, as well as environmental damage that can lead to disasters in Indonesia. .

This, of course, makes it difficult for the central government to coordinate oversight and control over the planning and use of space, including issuing land certificates for people constrained by disputes, Marzuki said.

In addition, continues this national figure for land and agrarian planning, only 2 to 5% of the 540 regions that carry out RDTR so that the tangled threads of agrarian and land use planning and land issues in Indonesia have not been unwound so far.

President Jokowi continues to promote improvements in the agrarian, space and land domains through the RDTR, which we propose to become a national strategic program for 2020-2024, Marzuki said.

In addition, by granting land certificates to the people of Kalimantan yesterday, Mr. Jokowi ordered related state instruments to increase the acceleration of the issuance of certificates for the people of Indonesia by 50 percent, Noor Marzuki concluded.

