President Jokowi worries about lack of land certificates in community, team of experts explains reason: National Legal

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) exposed the cause of the many cases of land disputes in Indonesia, considering that so far the goal of land certificates owned by the people has not met the government goal.

And so far across the country there should be 126 million certificates that should be owned by the community, but there are still around 80 million that have not been certified, why are there so many disputes, said Jokowi during the land certificate delivery event in Tarakan, North Kalimantan as streamed on Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat, Tuesday 12/22/2021).



Vice President Noor Marzuki’s team of experts confirmed Jokowi’s statement as facts and empirical evidence show that land disputes have so far been one of the main causes of delays in the issuance process. land or land certificates for the community.

The president’s anxiety actually shows the anxiety of the community given the protracted land conflict which is currently a problem for the community. In addition, from the target of 126 million certificates, new

President Jokowi’s statement yesterday was very true. His anxiety shows that he understands and feels the anxiety of the Indonesian people regarding agrarian, land use planning and land issues, especially the certainty of the legal legality of community land rights, Noor Marzuki said when he was contacted by journalists, Wednesday (12/2/2021).





