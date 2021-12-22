Politics
Turkey’s drop in foreign assets portends aggressive reading intervention
Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen by billions of dollars since the start of the week, suggesting that aggressive interventions have helped the pound rebound from record lows.
The lira had fallen significantly after the latest round of interest rate cuts, but it rose sharply on Tuesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled a new savings program aimed at encouraging local residents to hold lira deposits. .
But at the same time, the country’s net foreign assets fell from $ 5.9 billion in the first two days of this week to minus $ 5.1 billion, according to Financial Times calculations based on data from the central bank.
Turkey’s central bank did not announce any official intervention this week and declined to say whether it has sold dollars to support the pound in recent days. But the erosion of its foreign holdings suggests that this played a significant role in the pound’s recovery.
Ugur Gurses, a former central bank official, said the currency’s 50% rise from Monday’s nadir was at least partly explained by a significant “backdoor intervention”.
A London-based analyst, who asked not to be named, said he calculated an intervention of $ 6.9 billion on the same days – estimates range from $ 5.5 billion to $ 7 billion. Turkish bankers have reported a “very concerted and aggressive effort to make Erdogan’s announcement look good,” he said.
The Turkish lira hit a record low of 18.4 per US dollar on Monday, down 60% on the year, but saw a massive rebound after Ankara announced a pair of programs, backed by the Treasury and the central bank of Turkey, to protect the savings in lira and underpin the currency by indexing them to foreign currencies.
Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey was winning its financial battle. “We are fighting against the oppression of our people through inflation and interest,” he said in a televised speech. “This time we will achieve the results we want. “
Analysts estimate the powerful intervention earlier this week brings the total central bank interventions this month to between $ 15 billion and $ 17 billion.
The scale is likely to reignite alarm among analysts about the health of Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves.
The bank’s war chest recovered earlier this year after falling to a 20-year low after an earlier attempt to defend the pound while cutting interest rates by more than $ 100 billion.
The rating agency Fitch, which changed its outlook on Turkey to “negative” earlier this month, expressed concern at the announcement in early December of the resumption of central bank interventions to support the lira. The agency warned that, if maintained, the policy “risks further undermining the central bank’s already weak composition of international reserves.”
Concerns over Turkey’s reserves arose as analysts warned that the new savings plans announced by the president risked further fueling the country’s already very high inflation, which stood at an official rate of 21% in November.
Some analysts have argued that the new plan amounts to a clandestine interest rate hike or currency parity and that the central bank may be forced to print more money to cover its new obligations.
The government had “thrown in the towel” on inflation and adopted a semi-fixed exchange rate, wrote on Twitter Hakan Kara, who was chief economist at the central bank before being sacked in 2019.
“For 10 years, the demand for [low] interest rates have required different instruments to be taken out of the hat, ”he said. “We still do not have a stabilizing monetary policy. This system will also require revision.
“You won’t have the currency and inflation spiral that was there before, but it will still be very difficult to bring inflation down to single digits,” said Kieran Curtis, emerging market debt manager at Aberdeen. Standard Investments in London. The big difference in inflation between Turkey and the United States and the eurozone would weaken the pound and increase fiscal costs, he said.
Investors could be encouraged to buy Turkish assets because the program makes capital controls less likely in the immediate future, but the amounts would be small, Curtis added. Aberdeen sold its exposure to Turkish debt in March and has not bought any since.
Erdogan said those who feared the pound would resume its downward march were ‘soft on the brain’ and that regulators were pursuing legal action against those who tried to weaken the pound by encouraging people to buy foreign currency .
Additional reporting by Jonathan Wheatley in London
