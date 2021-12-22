Wales Mark Drakeford blows up Boris Johnson ‘crippled’ over Covid lockdown procrastination

Dithering Boris Johnson is still considering whether to introduce restrictions after Christmas – despite Wales and Scotland presenting their plans. Premier of Wales slammed “UK government simply unable to act”

The Premier of Wales today blasted Boris Johnson’s procrastination for being crippled over whether to introduce a post-Christmas lockdown.

Mark Drakeford has denounced the UK government for failing to announce restrictions after Boxing Day, even after Scotland and Wales did.

The Labor politician said: When we see the evidence and know what steps we can take to protect people, we will take them.

I think there is a real contrast to the paralysis of a UK government that is simply unable to act.

He said UK ministers see the data but are not prepared to act on it, adding: I think the UK government is in a state of paralysis about all of this. We see reports of internal struggles within the Cabinet.

British ministers met on Monday but clashed over whether to introduce tough new measures to curb the surge of the Omicron variant. And 100 Conservative MPs voted against the much softer Plan B measures last week.















Last night, Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions on Christmas Day, but hinted that additional rules could come into effect afterwards.

And UK Health Minister Gillian Keegan today warned the British they may have to cancel New Years plans.

Both Scottish and Welsh leaders have criticized the UK government for giving too little financial support to places of welcome threatened with decimation.

Labor Party Chairman Anneliese Dodds told Times Radio: Rumors that have spread since suggest that it is actually a disagreement among a group of senior conservatives, seeking to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

Rather than soberly examining both health and economic evidence and making a decision.

We need a government right now that is now focused on the national interest, not the internal bickering within the Conservative Party. “

Labor leader Keir Starmer did not support a breaker lockout last night but said it was up to the government to come up with new plans.

Mr Drakeford today announced that Wales will order pub and restaurant punters to obey the rule of six from 6 a.m. on Boxing Day in a wave of new measures to tackle the Omicron variant.

The limit of six people for each social group will apply at regulated premises in Wales – which includes all venues, cinemas and theaters.

Pubs and restaurants should accommodate people with table service only; collect customer details and have a social distance of two meters between each table.

Face coverings will also be required for people walking around pubs and restaurants – unlike in England where they are not required.

Elsewhere, major events in Wales will be banned both indoors and outdoors as the country restores ‘alert level 2’.

Indoor events of more than 30 people will be prohibited and outdoor events of more than 50 people will be prohibited.

It comes hours after Nicola Sturgeon also announced tough new Covid restrictions after Christmas – with mass gatherings banned in Scotland and pubs returning to table service.

Football matches and other outdoor events in Scotland will be limited to just 500 spectators from December 26, meaning Boxing Day matches will effectively be fanless.

Standing indoor events will be capped at 100 people, with 200 punters allowed at seated indoor events – and outdoor events will be 500 seated or standing.