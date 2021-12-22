PTI suffered setback in local KP body polls due to “incompetent” people: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the launching ceremony of the Digital Media Development Program in Islamabad. PID / File

ISLAMABAD: Tickets will no longer be awarded on the basis of favoritism and corruption in the future, as the PTI suffered a major setback in polls by the local body of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to “incompetent” people, said Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday, sources said.

The prime minister’s comments came during a meeting with Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, where the provincial leader presented a report explaining why the party suffered losses in polls by local bodies, sources said. .

Sources said the report mentioned lawmakers who failed to support the party in the polls, the allocation of party tickets for the elections and other issues.

The report attributed the defeat of the PTI in the first phase of the elections to “mismanagement” and to the fact that “workers of the same party turned out against each other”.

Sources further added that the report cited “traditional politics and hereditary issues” as the reasons for the defeat in the local elections, adding that the distribution of party tickets was also a reason for the PTI’s failure.

According to the report, the poor selection of candidates led to disagreements among party workers; that is why the party was not united during the first phase of the elections.

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed his displeasure at the party’s failure in the local elections, claiming that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was their [PTI] base and the party lost the elections due to internal incompetence.

The prime minister said that in the second phase of local body elections, he would personally decide the candidates, adding that favoritism and corruption would not be tolerated.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the chief minister to unite the workers of the PTI.

The prime minister is also said to have said the party should learn lessons from the results of the first phase, as this time indifference between party members has benefited the opposition.

Earlier, the prime minister’s office received a report citing the reasons for the loss of PTI in polls of local bodies in the KP. According to the report, merit was ignored when awarding tickets for the election.

The tickets were issued to relatives of the governor, ministers and lawmakers of the PTI, the report reads.

The report stated that the PTI MPA in Lakki Marwat, Dr Hasham Inamullah was ignored during the awarding of the tickets. As a result, Inamullah extended his support to the four candidates put forward by the Saifullah brothers who won the local elections, according to the report.

In addition, the two candidates supported by the deputy Fazal Muhammad Khan lost the elections in Charsadda. The report notes that if both candidates had won, they would have worked according to the MP’s wishes.

Local management ignored a knowledgeable PTI worker, Shafi Jan, and gave Shehryar Khan-backed candidate Afridi Salman Khan a ticket, the report further observed.

Shafi Jan stood for election as an independent candidate and won more votes than the PTI candidate in the constituency. Shafi Jan received 26,793 votes while the candidate supported by Afridi obtained 15,219 votes.

Likewise, the candidate backed by the governor of the KP, Shah Farman, lost the elections for the coveted post of mayor of Peshawar. Tickets were handed over to the brother of KP vice president Mehmood Jans and relatives of provincial education minister Shahram Tarakais who lost the election, according to the report.

