The Turkish lira continues its strong recovery positively | Financial

With the intervention, the president wants to prevent the Turks from converting their savings en masse into dollars, so that the exchange rate of the lira only falls further. However, he did not disclose how he would fund the potentially expensive and price-raising initiative.

Prior to the president’s announcement, the lira had fallen more than 10 percent to an all-time low against the US dollar.

Then read her fired back. It was the biggest daily profit of the currency since 1983. For one euro now, you have to pay 14 lire against 19 lire a few days ago.

According to the calculations of three bankers, around $ 1 billion to $ 1.5 billion in savings were converted into lira on Monday evening. The Turkish banking association said about $ 1 billion had been sold in the markets.

The pound has fallen to record highs this year amid fears of rising inflation, which in turn is the result of Erdogan’s push for monetary easing. In the last month alone, the coin has lost 40% of its value. At its lowest point, the currency was worth 60% less than a year earlier.

The rapid rebound was sparked by the promise of a deposit guarantee. This will prevent Turks from converting their savings into hard currencies, Erdogan said. Some economists argue that the new measures are in fact rate hikes in disguise, but they are not without risk to the Treasury.