‘Absolute worst’ Michael Sheen tears Boris Johnson apart in scathing rant

Welsh actor Michael Sheen called Boris Johnson “the absolute worst politics can be” in a ruthless rant against the Prime Minister.

Amid the Christmas party scandal that has plagued Downing Street in recent weeks – accusations of government officials and aides breaking coronavirus regulations – the actor has said Mr Johnson “appears to have no ethics personal “.

The Prime Minister found himself at the center of a tirade after saying a photo that appears to show staff eating cheese and drinking wine in Downing Street Garden No.10 during the first Covid lockdown was ” people at work talking about work “.

Speaking to the leader of the Conservative Party in a recent interview, the Good Omens star is obviously looking forward to the day Mr Johnson leaves public service.

He said The independent : “A man who does not seem to care or believe in anything other than his own advancement, and, due to immense privilege, has been able to rise to the most powerful position in the land and fail to do so. not use to make people live better, everything is a game for him.

Not done, he continued: “He seems to have no personal ethics, no morals, no beliefs, no value system. So I will be extremely happy to see him behind him, not only as Prime Minister, but outside. of the political arena.

“I hope he leaves and finds a job that doesn’t influence anything in our cultural, social or economic life. And good luck to him.”

The Port Talbot actor has regularly voiced his opinion of politicians and leaders, announcing last year how he made his OBE so he could voice his views on the monarchy without being a “hypocrite.”

He was awarded the OBE in 2009 for services rendered to the theater.

The cast went on a rampage against Mr Johnson before images of the so-called garden party at Number 10 appeared over the weekend, with the government insisting the May 25 meeting was a reunion of work echoed by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

Facing questions from the media for the photo on Monday, the prime minister said: “These were people at work, talking about work.”

He added, “These were meetings of people at work talking about work. This is where I live, this is where I work. These were meetings of people at work, talking about work.

“I really think it’s vital that we focus if we can on the message we’re trying to get across today. We’re facing a serious spike at Omicron and we’re seeing the cases increase in London, particularly hospitalization cases.

“The answer is to be careful but also to get vaccinated.”

When asked again if other people can drink wine at work and play by the rules, he added, “I said what I said about it.”

The photo, obtained by the Guardian, showed Mr Johnson, his then-fiancée Carrie and 17 other staff in the garden on May 15, 2020, with bottles of wine and a cheese board on a table in front of the Prime Minister .

Downing Street denied it was a social event and released a statement last night, which said: “The Prime Minister visited his residence shortly after 7 p.m. A small number of staff required to work remained in Downing Street Garden for part of the afternoon and evening. “

