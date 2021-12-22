Politics
‘Absolute worst’ Michael Sheen tears Boris Johnson apart in scathing rant
Welsh actor Michael Sheen called Boris Johnson “the absolute worst politics can be” in a ruthless rant against the Prime Minister.
Amid the Christmas party scandal that has plagued Downing Street in recent weeks – accusations of government officials and aides breaking coronavirus regulations – the actor has said Mr Johnson “appears to have no ethics personal “.
The Prime Minister found himself at the center of a tirade after saying a photo that appears to show staff eating cheese and drinking wine in Downing Street Garden No.10 during the first Covid lockdown was ” people at work talking about work “.
Read more: Everything you need to know about the coronavirus as self-isolation goes from 10 days to 7 days in England
Speaking to the leader of the Conservative Party in a recent interview, the Good Omens star is obviously looking forward to the day Mr Johnson leaves public service.
He said The independent : “A man who does not seem to care or believe in anything other than his own advancement, and, due to immense privilege, has been able to rise to the most powerful position in the land and fail to do so. not use to make people live better, everything is a game for him.
Not done, he continued: “He seems to have no personal ethics, no morals, no beliefs, no value system. So I will be extremely happy to see him behind him, not only as Prime Minister, but outside. of the political arena.
“I hope he leaves and finds a job that doesn’t influence anything in our cultural, social or economic life. And good luck to him.”
The Port Talbot actor has regularly voiced his opinion of politicians and leaders, announcing last year how he made his OBE so he could voice his views on the monarchy without being a “hypocrite.”
He was awarded the OBE in 2009 for services rendered to the theater.
The cast went on a rampage against Mr Johnson before images of the so-called garden party at Number 10 appeared over the weekend, with the government insisting the May 25 meeting was a reunion of work echoed by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.
Facing questions from the media for the photo on Monday, the prime minister said: “These were people at work, talking about work.”
He added, “These were meetings of people at work talking about work. This is where I live, this is where I work. These were meetings of people at work, talking about work.
“I really think it’s vital that we focus if we can on the message we’re trying to get across today. We’re facing a serious spike at Omicron and we’re seeing the cases increase in London, particularly hospitalization cases.
“The answer is to be careful but also to get vaccinated.”
When asked again if other people can drink wine at work and play by the rules, he added, “I said what I said about it.”
The photo, obtained by the Guardian, showed Mr Johnson, his then-fiancée Carrie and 17 other staff in the garden on May 15, 2020, with bottles of wine and a cheese board on a table in front of the Prime Minister .
Downing Street denied it was a social event and released a statement last night, which said: “The Prime Minister visited his residence shortly after 7 p.m. A small number of staff required to work remained in Downing Street Garden for part of the afternoon and evening. “
What do you think about this story? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.
Sources
2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/the-absolute-worst-michael-sheen-22540607
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]