



Imran Khans PTI tastes defeat in local body polls

Made to pay the price for Taliban adventurism

By Sankar Ray

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party suffered a major setback in local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI is battered by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. JUF-I is already on the verge of obtaining the mayoralty of Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu. His winning streak continues with the first-ever direct vote for tehsil presidents / mayors since the tribal districts merged with the KP. Out of 64 tehsil in 17 districts, where elections were held on Sunday, JUI-F led with 20 seats as tehsil president, while PTI lagged behind with 15 seats. Some of PTI’s top executives at the KP are said to have gone underground after a poor performance in Cantt’s polls.

Significantly, the ANP Himayatullah was elected mayor of Mardan with 56,458 votes, followed by Amanat Shah Haqqani of JUI-F with 49,938 votes, according to unofficial results. JUI candidates won the remaining three mayoral seats in Kohat, Bannu and Peshawar, unofficial results show.

There were violent incidents during the election campaign. In Dera Ismail Khan, the candidate for mayor of the ANP was killed the day before the election. The elections had to be postponed to Bannus Nakka Khel Tehsil following the alleged kidnapping of election officials. However, the remaining 18 districts will go to the polls in the second phase on January 16, 2022.

The JUI-F leader said the LG election results once again proved his party to be the largest party in the KP. At a press conference, alongside former Baluchistani chief minister Aslam Raisani in Quetta, he doubled the PTI rule was devoid of any legitimacy and had been formed by selection.

The ruling party managed to win only one of the seven tehsils in Peshawar, against three and two respectively by the JUI-F and the ANP. In Mardan, the PTI was wiped out. The JUI-F won in three tehsils, followed by the ANPs two. In Bannu, the PTI candidate took the advantage of the mayor’s seat and landed tehsil president positions in Buner, Kagara, Daggar, Gambat and Rustam.

The ruling PT leadership is angry and this is reflected in the instant reaction of Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry: to power. He didn’t stop there and tweeted in chaste Urdu, which in rough translation reads Structural flaws exposed to all. If these media are free media, what will happen to the slave media? Media freedom held hostage by the Mafia

However, King Khan is relatively mild in his reaction in his tweet: PTI made mistakes in the 1st phase of the KP LG elections and paid the price for them. Poor selection of candidates was a major cause. From now on, I will personally oversee PTI’s LG Election Strategy in Phase 2 of LG KP Election and LG Election through Pak. Insha Allah PTI will come out stronger Pat came a rider from a Younis Pak in Urdu What is the solution to this problem? The way you showed the Pakistani people a galloping green garden and then turned around. You too should be a servant

Pak’s prime minister was snubbed by Pakistan’s Election Commission two weeks before the LH elections when he traveled to Peshawar, the capital of the KP, to launch the health microinsurance program. He was accused of flouting the code of conduct. The ECP threatened to take legal action under Articles 233 (code of conduct) and 234 (monitoring of electoral campaigns) of the 2017 electoral law.

According to unofficial accounts, the National Awami Party succeeded in winning nine positions and independent candidates won 10 positions as chairman of tehsil. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz won three, Jamaat-e-Islami two, while the Pakistan People’s Party, Tehreek-e-Islahat Pakistan and the Mazdoor Kissan Party each won one seat.

Attacking the PTI leaders, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the change promised by the PTI was already humiliatingly stalling. She jokingly tweeted the PTI rallying cry “tabdeeli aa nahi rahi, tabdeeli aa gai hay” (change is not coming, it has already happened). The government has pushed 220 million Pakistanis into inflation associated with lawlessness and incompetence, she added.

All of these are signs of the declining popularity of King Khan, who is under fire for his adventurous attacks on the Taliban. The KP setback added more fuel to this declining picture. His criticism of the previous government as having been drowned in corruption, thus causing further impoverishment. Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai tweeted back, the claim that #ISIS is active in #Afghanistan, threatening #Pakistan from #Afghanistan is clear propaganda as the reality has been the opposite. The #ISIS threat was directed from #Pakistan against #Afghanistan from the start. (IPA Service)

