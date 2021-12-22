Xi Jinping congratulates Gabriel Boric and wants to continue pushing forward strategic alliance with Chile





The Chinese President, Xi jinping, I congratulated the elected president of Chile on Wednesday, Gabriel Boric, and he was ready to work with him to continue moving forward in the strategic alliance between the two countries. In a message collected by the official agency Xinhua, Xi recalls that Chile was the first country in South America to establish diplomatic relations with the “new China” (1970) and that the links between the two countries have always been at the forefront of the links between the Asian giant and the Latin American nations. The Chinese ruler also underlined the numerous high-level bilateral exchanges and the “fruitful” practical cooperation in various fields, which translated into “tangible benefits” for both peoples. Xi added in his letter to Boric that considers the development of bilateral relations to be very important and has chosen to deepen “practical cooperation” as part of the Chinese New Silk Road macro-project. China is Chile’s largest trading partner, which is also one of the largest exporters of fresh fruit, salmon, and wine to the Asian country. The two nations signed in 2019 a Joint action plan until 2022 It contains initiatives in 14 areas of work and seeks to strategically plan relationship promotion and articulate development plans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cooperativa.cl/noticias/pais/presidente-boric/xi-jinping-felicita-a-gabriel-boric-y-quiere-seguir-avanzando-alianza/2021-12-22/153305.html%3F%3Defectochina

