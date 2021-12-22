India set to become world leader in post-Covid world order: PM Modi





India is expected to become a world leader in the post-Covid world order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, calling for “to move forward with a focused approach setting new goals for ourselves for 2047”. Addressing the second meeting of the national committee on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Modi said the pandemic has taught new lessons and destroyed existing structures, which will lead to the emergence of a “new world order” in the post-Covid era, according to a statement. “It is widely accepted that the 21st century belongs to Asia, and it is important to focus on the stature of India in Asia during this century,” he said. Stressing that this is an opportune time to look to 2047, when the country will celebrate its 100 years of independence, he said that the current generation will then be in charge and the nation’s destiny will be. in their hands. “Therefore, it is important to decide what we need to instill in them now so that they can make great contributions to the country in the future,” he said. “ We have always insisted and fought for our rights, but there is a greater grandeur in respecting one’s duties, ”he added. It is only when people respect their duties religiously that they are able to automatically guarantee the rights of others, he said. “Therefore, as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is celebrated, the commitment to duty should be the top priority and the commitment to contribute meaningfully to the country should be the main resolution,” he said, claiming that the program would sow the seeds of a sense of duty among young people. Noting that we should not forget that the future is always born in the bosom of the past, he said people should not forget their ancestors who sacrificed their youth, their lives and their families for the country. No stone should be overlooked in honoring the freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom movement, he said. “The prime minister concluded that by observing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should move forward with a focused approach setting ourselves new goals for 2047,” the statement said. Members of the National Committee who attended the meeting included the President of Lok Sabha, Governors, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Political Leaders, Civil Servants, Media Figures, Spiritual Leaders, artists, film personalities and eminent figures from other walks of life, he said. . The Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Govind Mohan, gave an overview of the activities of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Members who contributed to the meeting included former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda; Governors Acharya Devvrat and Arif Mohammad Khan; Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Ashok Gehlot and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy; BJP President JP Nadda, NCP Leader Sharad Pawar, iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar and actor Rajnikanth among others. . Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

