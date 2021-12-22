Brooks denies Trump is furious with hires, reports say it’s different





Congressman Mo Brooks, R-Alabama, is in a hole with his first benefactor, former President Donald Trump, according to several reports released in recent weeks. But Brooks, because of who he is, just can’t stop digging and throwing dirt in Trump’s face.

The latest evidence of Brooks ‘deteriorating relationship with Trump comes this week from the Washington Post, which detailed that Brooks’ problems do not end with his break-up with Trump on the issue of the 2020 election.

Brooks is not only plummeting in the polls, overtaken by his main opponent Katie Britt and overworked on popular campaigning, but Brooks blames his not-himself campaign staff for their stilted campaign and powerless performances.

After firing his general consultant and resigning his campaign manager, Brooks is desperate to revive his hopes in the Senate. However, the reshuffle of his staff would have made his relationship with Trump worse.

Brooks chose to hire accused Never-Trumper Forrest Barnwell-Hagemeyer as campaign manager, as previously reported by APR.

However, the Washington Post recently reported that it was Brooks’ hiring of Californian Fred Davis that infuriated Trump with the six-term congressman.

Davis is widely known nationwide as a leading agent of the Republican establishment in Washington, DC, having worked for the respective presidential campaigns of former Vice President Dan Quayle; former President George W. Bush; the late Senator John McCain, R-Arizona; former Governor Jon Huntsman, R-Utah; and former Governor John Kasich, R-Ohio.

Davis has also worked notably on the senatorial campaigns of the anti-Trump politicians of former Senator Jeff Flake, R-Arizona; Senator Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska and Californian Carly Fiorina, who Trump laughed at for her looks. Trump has repeatedly expressed his contempt for the trio and has gone out of his way to condemn their political careers.

Brooks has defended the staff reshuffle claiming, in part, that the core of his squad are the same people who guided his Senate effort in 2017, in which he ultimately placed third behind two main outraged opponents. It was the same campaign team that oversaw Brooks in backing Jeff Sessions against Trump.

Brooks, of course, has also publicly expressed his support for Sessions’ recusal of the Russia inquiry.

However, Sessions was not the only one of Trump’s opponents that Brooks publicly praised in the face of scathing criticism from the former president.

Brooks said McCain had fought honorably for his country in the Navy, the House and the Senate for 60 years.

He was an American patriot and his life is a testament to his deep love for the country, he added. John McCain will be sadly missed.

While Brooks did not personally donate to the Trumps Campaign in 2016 or 2020, he personally donated to now-Sen. Mitt Romney on several occasions during the 2008 and 2012 presidential cycles, including in the 2008 primary, when Romney faced former Republican Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Responding to reports of Trump’s discontent, Brooks told WVNN this week that the reporting was trash and just gossip.

These are just rumors that they have no proof of backing up because that is not true, Brooks added.

He then downplayed reports that his campaign is also outdated.

There are going to be ups and downs. It’s like a roller coaster. But as long as the polls put you first, it’s hard to complain about how difficult you’re working, he said.

It should be noted that Brooks is currently following Britt in the head-to-head polls, although Brooks started the race with a 50-point lead.

The question nationally and here in Alabama is “how many times can Brooks publicly denigrate Trump before the former president fires back?” ”

