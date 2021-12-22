On opening the 34th Congress, President Joko Widodo appreciates NU’s support in managing the Covid-19 pandemic





Infonawacita.com, LAMPUNG TENGAH – President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude to Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) for supporting the government in managing the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. This appreciation was expressed by the Head of State in his remarks at the opening of the 34th UN Congress which was held Wednesday at the Islamic boarding school of Darussa’adah, in the central regency of Lampung, in the Lampung province. “On behalf of the government, on behalf of the people, on behalf of the country, I express my gratitude and high appreciation to Nadhlatul Ulama who has helped the government to calm the people, to calm the people during this pandemic,” said the President Jokowi. who was present accompanied by Ms. Iriana Jokowi. According to President Jokowi, NU’s support for calling on the public to obey health protocols and participate in the government’s vaccination program has had a real impact on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. Thanks to the invitation of NU academics and kiai, people who were previously hesitant to get vaccinated have become enthusiastic about participating in the government’s Covid-19 vaccination program. “It is the influence of the ulemas, the kiai by inviting the public to participate in vaccinations,” said the president. President Jokowi also said that NU’s support has helped the number of Covid-19 cases drop in the country. President Jokowi is grateful that currently the number of Covid-19 cases is in the order of 216 cases, after reaching 56,000 daily cases of Covid-19 last July. “Thank goodness thanks to the support of NU yesterday the cases were, thank goodness thank goodness there were only 216 cases per day in the whole country. If we have 514 regencies / cities, there is only 216 cases, which means that in every city and district there are only half of the cases, ”said the president. Not only is the number of daily cases decreasing, but the vaccination rate in Indonesia is also increasing now. Based on the data received, Indonesia has currently injected 263 million vaccines to the public and 1 million vaccines to children aged 6 to 11 years old. However, President Jokowi stressed that all parties must remain cautious and vigilant in the face of the emergence of new variants of Covid-19. President Jokowi also called on all parties to continue to implement strict health protocols so that they are protected from the spread of Covid-19. “We still have to be careful, we still have to be vigilant because now a new variant called Omicron has appeared, there have been 83,000 cases in the world and Indonesia has also entered our country, so once again I appreciate many health protocols accompanied by the working group of this congress and God willing. We all returned to our respective regions in good health, ”he said. Also present at the event were Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Mrs. Wury Ma’ruf Amin, 10th and 12th Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia Jusuf Kalla, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, President of PBNU Said Aqil Siradj, Rais’ Am PBNU Miftachul Akhyar, Governor of Lampung Arinal Djunaidi and Ms. Riana Sari Arinal, and Regent of Central Lampung Musa Ahmad. (*** / Sian)

