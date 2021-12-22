No prime minister has ever avoided questions like Boris Johnson







Boris Johnson’s 1-minute and 40-second video announcing that there would be no more Covid restrictions in England before Christmas was more revealing than he thought. He has traveled far from the daily Downing Street Covid press conferences at the start of the pandemic, which genuinely engaged the public and delivered vital (though sometimes mixed) messages.

At a critical juncture, Johnson made two public statements about Covid this week, the Monday pool clip (shared between broadcasters, who take turns sending a reporter to ask a few questions) and the internal video from last night in the absence of journalists. The BBC refused to show footage of her in its news broadcasts, as No. 10 hoped, so this was hardly a communications triumph.

The BBC rightly concluded that if this line was crossed Downing Street would not even allow pool clips in the future; Johnson could read from a script, knowing he wouldn’t be asked about it. We would have government messages via Twitter video. The Chinese Communist Party would be proud of it.

This tells us how much trouble Johnson has when he wants to dodge even a few questions. Indeed, his last two swimming pool clips did not go well. Asked by Sky Newss Sam Coates on Friday, he appeared to blame the Tories’ crushing defeat in the North Shropshire by-election on the media’s constant litany of things about politics and politicians, which means the question is totally irrelevant to know if those who made the Covid reign a year ago, were breaking them during the Downing Street parties.

Johnson told ITV Newss Anoushka Asthana on Monday that the garden event in May 2020 involved meetings of people at work, talking about work. As one government communications veteran told me: Why don’t they stop lying? It is worse than the original offense and prolong their agony. The public know he’s lying, but they can’t stop doing it.

Why haven’t we had a press conference yet this week? First, advisers like Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, who provided useful cover to Johnson in the early stages of the pandemic, would be asked about Sages’ opinion that urgent action is needed to tackle the Omicron variant. Instead of ministers versus scientists, Johnsons’ second curbs non-announcement made headlines for the second day in a row he saved Christmas.

He knows more action will likely be needed soon after, but is desperate to avoid yet another broken promise after telling us Christmas will be better than years before. Second, a full-scale press conference would open him up to questions about last year’s Downing Street parties, reminding millions of viewers of them.

All prime ministers use the media to their advantage. After watching seven of them on the Westminster beat over the past 40 years, I can’t think of another who has consistently avoided questions from reporters like Johnson does. Running away from Andrew Neil in the 2019 election was bad enough (Jeremy Corbyn didn’t, thinking Johnson would give him an interview as well). Now Johnson is minimizing broadcast interviews, he has avoided Radio 4s Today program for two years and prefers to speak to newspapers that support the Conservatives. Remarkably, even in a national emergency. It’s bad for democracy; the public has a right to have its leaders held accountable by the media. It’s almost like going back to the first grainy TV shows of the 1950s, when a respectful reporter asked: is there something you would like to say today, Prime Minister?

Today, devolved administrations in Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to approve post-Christmas restrictions, including in pubs. Scotland has already done so. But in England, Johnson pushes back the bad day, emphasizing his weakness. An unexpected outbreak of traditional cabinet government has happened only because Johnson is too weak to impose more restrictions, as he surely would have done two months ago. He’s haunted by the shadow of the 100 Tory lockdown skeptics who rebelled last week.

Johnson’s nightmare dilemma is: Should he continue to hope that more optimistic data about the severity of Omicrons emerges and that there are now tentative positive signs or just advice on the behavior of people who might not? not prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, dashing the Tories’ hopes of being trustworthy the NHS (some ministers fear for a generation)? Or should he bite the bullet on some restrictions after Christmas, knowing that the headlines will say he canceled the New Years and measures requiring another vote in the House of Commons, possibly in a session of the House of Commons? emergency next week, would spark another big Tory rebellion?

Cabinet support is no longer assured, especially as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the main contenders for Johnson’s succession, play on the podium on the Conservative backbench benches amid intense irritation by Johnson. He finds out how difficult it is to steer when the skids are under you.

Critical decisions are therefore shaped by internal Conservative Party politics with public health taken into account, rather than the other way around. For now, the Prime Minister’s indecision is final. If his bet to delay the borders does not succeed, it will be fatal.