Trump’s COVID army is turning on him





One of the most notorious moments of Donald J. Trump’s presidency has to be his visit to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) on March 6, 2020. COVID-19 had not even been named yet and The World Health Organization (WHO) had not yet designated it as a pandemic, but we all knew something very serious was going on. Cases had been reported in Washington State and California. The whole country was mesmerized by the plight of a cruise ship sailing off the west coast with sick people on board and nowhere to moor. The president was reportedly angry at all of this and resisted, but eventually agreed to come to CDC headquarters in Atlanta for a photoshoot to show his concern. It was one of the most amazing presidential performances of all time:

But perhaps the most memorable of all was this one:

You know my uncle was a great person. He was at MIT. He taught at MIT for, I think, a record number of years. He was a great super genius. Dr. John Trump. I like that stuff. I really understand. People are surprised that I understand them. Each of these doctors said, “How do you know so much about this?” Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done it instead of running for President.

These exchanges illustrated the fundamental bond Trump had been in since the start of the crisis. He wanted to “minimize” the virus, as he admitted to Bob Woodward at this time, but he also wanted to be the very stable genius who personally solved it. Sohe hesitated throughout the process, some days saying that everything was going away on its own and that his political enemies were talking about it to hurt his chances of re-election. Other days he was promoting snake oil remedies, even offering advice to scientists on what they should be looking for to treat the virus, apparently convinced he had some brilliant ideas that didn’t. been explored:

"I think a lot of people are gonna go outside all of the sudden" — Trump on DHS's preliminary finding that the coronavirus doesn't do as well in sunlight as it does inside pic.twitter.com/tmMCiCh3tq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020

He became impatient with medical professionals who kept telling him bad news and instead turned to quack remedies like hydroxychloroquine that people like Fox News personality Laura Ingraham were promoting. promotion. He would listen to charlatans like Fox News radiologist Dr Scott Atlas who would tell him what he wanted to hear. As his COVID task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, testified before Congress, in the final months of his tenure, Trump has completely lost interest in COVID at least until he did. accepts himself.

However, towards the end, the vaccines were coming online and Trump really wanted to be credited with it. He has said over and over again that everyone is saying it will take five years, but he made sure it was done in record time and that no one other than himself could have done it. In his first press conference after the election, he said this:

Vaccines, and by the way, don’t let Joe Biden take credit for vaccines. If Joe Biden Joe Biden failed with swine flu, H1N1. Completely missed with the swine flu. Don’t let him take credit for the vaccines because the vaccines were me and I pushed people harder than they’ve ever been before. But vaccines, there are those who say one of the greatest things. It is a medical miracle. Don’t let anyone try to take credit for it.

As you can see, he desperately wanted credit, as if he had personally spent the previous few months preparing the vaccines in the White House kitchen. After all, he had a brilliant uncle who taught at MIT and all the doctors were amazed at his “natural abilities.” As he said, “the vaccines were me”.

We later found out that he and Melania Trump were among the first to get vaccinated while still in the White House, although they didn’t announce it or do what everyone else did. politicians were doing this by having cameras present to record the moment as a way to reassure the public that they were safe. Nonetheless, over the following months Trump would occasionally speak about vaccines, mostly to talk about them, and always stressing that people “have their freedoms.” Last September, he even joined the Freedom from Sanity Club himself saying he probably wouldn’t get the booster when they were available.

His supporters were not convinced.

After all those months Trump downplayed the importance of the virus, refused to wear a mask, and encouraged his constituents to view mitigation strategies as a Democratic plot to bring it down, they continued to hunt for oil cures. snake and refused to be vaccinated. They don’t see the “medical miracle” of vaccines as Trump’s triumph. They see it as a threat.

This week, Trump told another audience he finally got the recall and got booed. He took the opportunity to try once again to argue that he should be credited and that his supporters “play in the [the Democrats’]hands “booing him.

“Take the credit for it. What we have done is historic,” Trump told an audience over the weekend. “If you don’t want to take it, you don’t have to, you shouldn’t have to take it, no money orders. But take the credit because we’ve saved tens of millions of lives, take the credit , don’t let them take that away from you. “

He meant, “don’t let them take this away from me.”

A lot of people saw these comments like Trump encouraging people to get vaccinated, but it really wasn’t and I doubt any of his supporters saw it that way. In fact, he’s made it clear that he doesn’t care if they do or not and all that matters is if he’s recognized as a great hero. In other words, his comment was actually only more of his partisan politicization of the pandemic that got us into this mess in the first place.

And even if he made an explicit plea that people get vaccinated, it is unlikely to make a difference. Polls show that vaccine resistance is now ingrained in MAGA’s psyche, with or without him. He may have created this problem, but he doesn’t have the power to fix it and I imagine it is extremely frustrating for him.

Trump longs to be revered as the great leader who single-handedly saved the world, but his supporters all inexplicably offer themselves as human sacrifices instead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/12/22/army-turns-against-him/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos