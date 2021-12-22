PM Modi to launch water taxi service from Mumbai in January





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the long-awaited water taxi service from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai when he visits here in the first week of January, official sources said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a chemical terminal at the Mumbai Port Trust, operational since October, and will proceed to the inauguration ceremony of another chemical terminal in the port. The water taxi, which will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, was first planned three decades ago. It has been taken seriously in recent years as part of the Centre’s waterways initiative. A central agency and two state agencies – the Mumbai Port Trust, the Maharashtra Maritime Board and CIDCO – worked in tandem on the project. MbPT has built the domestic cruise terminal at Ferry Wharf in Mumbai, and CIDCO is in the process of finalizing the Belapur and Nerul terminals at Navi Mumbai. The water taxi will transport commuters between Mumbai and the two Navi Mumbai piers, which will include a stop at the JNPT. Another service will run between Mumbai and Rewas in Raigad district. However, the fare is not for the daily commuter. The service was entrusted to private operators. The price will be approximately calculated at Rs 45 per minute and per passenger. The fare from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai is expected to be between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500 per passenger, while the fare for JNPT is expected to be Rs 750, said Sohel Kazani of Infinity Harbor Services LLP, one of the operators. The company plans to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for 330 days a year. The service will be suspended during the monsoon. “Right now we have four ships, one of which has 50 seats, one 40 seats, one 32 seats and one 14 seats. Each can travel at a speed of up to 25 knots. The government has allocated routes to us including International Cruise Terminal to Elephanta, Domestic Cruise Terminal to Rewas, Karanjade, Dharamtar, Domestic Cruise Terminal to Belapur, Nerul, Vashi and Airoli and DCT to Khanderi Islands and JNPT ” , Kazani said. Piers have yet to be built in Vashi and Airoli. “Our boats will take less than 30 minutes from DCT to Navi Mumbai, while by taxi it will take between 1 hour 15 minutes and 1 hour 45 minutes,” Kazani said. For last mile connectivity for commuters, Kazani said there will be pool taxis at various locations including Churchgate, CST, Nariman Point, Gateway of India, DCT, Dockyard, Belapur, Nerul and JNPT. They would charge a nominal fare of Rs 20-30 per passenger in a shared taxi. Tickets must be reserved online at watertaximumbai.com and seats must be reserved one day in advance. The metropolis previously had a hovercraft service connecting Gateway of India to Navi Mumbai and Girgaum Chowpatty to Juhu. Aashim Mongia of West Coast Marine, who has also been licensed to operate the service, said: “We have three DCT routes to Kanhoji Angre Islands, DCT to Rewas Karanja and DCT to JNPT, Nerul and Belapur. We have three ships and can carry 12 to 20 people. For the Mumbai JNPT we will charge Rs 800 per person and it will take up to 20 minutes from DCT and for Mumbai Belapur we will charge Rs 1,100 per passenger and it will take 35 minutes. We applied for a license to travel on the DCT Nerul road. The journey will take 30 minutes and we will charge 1000 Rs per passenger. “ A senior MbPT officer said another operator owns a catamaran but will join the service three months later.

