First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo emphasizes the role of women for the progress of the nation





JAKARTA – First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo said the commemoration of Mother's Day was not only a moment to say thank you, but also a momentum to pay attention and recognize the important role of women in various development sectors. This was conveyed by the First Lady in her virtual speech at the Summit of the commemoration of the 93rd Mother's Day which was held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Yogyakarta. "This particular momentum must inspire women to be more courageous in expressing themselves and showing their potential, more empowered to build equality and prosperous lives, and to be more innovative in contributing to the progress of the nation," said the First Lady in a press release. written declaration received in Jakarta. The First Lady underlined that women are a pillar as well as an important engine of national development. This is evidenced by the role of women during the COVID-19 pandemic. "During the pandemic, women, mothers, have proven their resilience and fighting power to survive various difficulties in order to protect children, families and those around them to stay healthy, calm and productive," explained the First lady. The First Lady also called on women to continue to fight and become empowered women for the progress of Indonesia. "Indonesian women must become empowered women, at the forefront of shaping the character of the nation, preparing a strong and resilient future generation," said the First Lady. At the end of her speech, the First Lady expressed her belief that with resilience and strategic roles, women and mothers across the country will be more empowered to achieve a forward Indonesia.

