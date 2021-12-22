Trump says more than he intended by slamming the voting rights bill





Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is “a disaster,” condemned the popular new infrastructure law and whimpered that Republicans did not go. far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.

But before continuing, Trump also highlighted what he saw as his most pressing concern.

“And we have a bigger problem, because they have a so-called voting rights bill, which is a right to vote for Democrats, because Republicans will never be elected again if that happens, if that past.”

The on-air comments follow a related written statement two weeks ago in which he said the free vote law “would make it nearly impossible for Republicans to get elected in the future.”

To the extent that reality still has meaning, these claims are patently absurd. Virginia, for example, has implemented significant and phased voter access reforms in recent years, and the Republican candidates have nonetheless achieved significant top-to-bottom victories in last month’s election.

But factual details aside, consider the subtext of Trump’s arguments: The more Americans are allowed to participate in their own democracy, the harder it is for Republicans to win an election. It’s both a recipe for partisan voter suppression tactics and a subtle recognition that, from Trump’s point of view, the general American public is unwilling to buy what the GOP sells.

On voting rights legislation the former president is eager to derail, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer continues to make further progress, approving a plan this week to push the law forward. on the freedom to vote by creating an exception to the obstruction rules of the chamber. As reported by NBC News, the New York Democrat again addressed the strategy last night at a special conference meeting.

Schumer said during the call that the Senate would vote on a revised version of the Build Back Better law and a potential rule change if Republicans don’t drop filibuster early in the New Year …. Changing the rules of systematic obstruction would allow a vote on sweeping legislation to expand access to the ballot box and guard against electoral subversion.

Before concluding for the calendar year, there was evidence of significant momentum among Senate Democrats to protect voting rights, even if that means creating an exception to the institution’s existing obstruction rules. systematic. Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema continues to stand in the way of progress, but Schumer is clearly determined to move forward anyway.

Watch this place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/trump-says-more-he-intended-while-slamming-voting-rights-bill-n1286450 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos