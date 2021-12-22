In Pakistan, can cricket be a celebration for its wives?





It has been more than two decades since women’s cricket was officially introduced in Pakistan and its wives have come a long way. But even today, there is a lack of visibility of women in green.

At the age of 11 in 2013, life of Fatima Sana in Karachi was at odds with many girls her age as she spent her afternoons endlessly playing cricket on the streets. She was the only girl to play with the boys – they were taller, sometimes faster and bigger than her.

Sana had no idea that the streets of her neighborhood would transform her future, as she picked up her pace playing cricket, the subcontinent’s most celebrated sport.

“I started on the street. I was playing with my brothers and his friends. Everyone has known me in my neighborhood since I was the only girl to play with a lot of boys, ”she told TRT World.

Sana, now 20, is considered a rising star and is currently part of the Pakistan Women’s Cricket team.

In July 2021, she was nominated in the Player of the Month category by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

But Sana overcame several obstacles to her success.

In a conservative neighborhood, where gender segregation is seen as a sign of piety, Sana first encountered awkward looks, many of her relatives and neighbors wondering how a girl can play the sport with boys.

“Women have always faced discrimination in cricket, mainly from angry men who think cricket is ‘their field’ and feel defensive when women turn out to be very strong female cricketers. competent, “says Dr Rafaelle Nicholson, sports and gender researcher and lecturer at Bournemouth University.

Sana’s sex-related conflicts also affected her game: the boys wouldn’t let her beat, some withdrew from the game if she was involved.

“There were so many times the boys just weren’t okay with playing on the team because I was playing too. But then my brothers would intervene and defend me ”.

“Since I was barely allowed to hit because of being a girl, I had to run faster and bowling twice because I was so short compared to them.”

Despite the male appeal of the sport, Sana said she was lucky to have a family that supported her from the start of her journey.

Bismah Maroof of Pakistan as well as the captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women’s T20 World Cup last year. (PA)

Development over the years

Although women’s cricket has been played since the mid-18th century – the first match being between the villages of Bramley and Hambledon, Surrey, South East England – it was not until 1958 that International Women’s Cricket Council was formed.

1973 is the inaugural year of the first Women’s Cricket World Cup held in England, paving the way for the emergence of women’s cricket on a global scale.

In Pakistan, women’s cricket dates back to the 1970s, but its international emergence was started in the mid-1990s by Sharmeen Khan and Shaiza Khan, also known as the “Khan sisters”. By gaining membership in the International Women’s Cricket Council for Pakistan in September 1996, the sisters made female cricketers eligible to compete in the 1997 World Cup, held in India.

Two decades later, women’s cricket in Pakistan continues to face challenges fueled by systemic gender discrimination and institutional apathy. Much of the energy and resources of the National Cricket Council is devoted to the development of the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team, while their female counterparts are left out.

“A lot of people, even today, did not accept that women could practice sport professionally in Pakistan,” said Faizan Lakhani, sports correspondent for Geo News.

Marina Iqbal, a former cricketer and currently the first Pakistani female commentator for the ICC herself “had no idea that Pakistan had a women’s team” during her teenage years.

Even Sana remained oblivious to this detail.

“The initiation into women’s cricket was an accident. One day, I saw two girls from my neighborhood pass by, holding a bat. Upon investigation, my brothers found out that there was a women’s cricket team in Karachi and took me to see their coach.

Later, Sana was recruited to play an inter-zone competition within Karachi. After years of courage and hard work, she was selected as a national player in 2018.

Women’s cricket in Pakistan is still developing and growing. For a very long time, “women’s cricket worked, because it had to be,” said Urooj Mumtaz, chairperson of the National Women’s Selection Committee for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“In fgeneral, [women] teams like England and Australia are miles ahead of the rest of the world in terms of developing their national structures, ”said Nicholson

“Partly that’s because English and Australian women have been playing the sport longer than any other country. If you look at Pakistan for example, they have only had a women’s national team since 1997, so the progress that has been made since then is extraordinary, ”she adds.

In 2020, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allocated 5.5% of its budget to women’s cricket and 19.3% to international men’s cricket.

Even when it comes to salaries, female cricketers earn much less than male cricketers. “The numbers are not clear, but if a cricketer earns one million rupees a month, a female cricketer would earn 200,000 rupees,” Lakhani said.

Although there are disparities, the PCB strives to provide an appropriate structure to promote women’s cricket.

This year he introduced a parental support policy, allowing female cricketers to get 12 months of paid leave and men to get up to 30 days of leave. In addition, PCB President Ramiz Raja has proposed the possibility of organizing a Pakistani Women’s Super League (PSL) in the future.

“The main change that has taken place is that women’s cricket can now be called an almost professional sport because women can make a living from the sport. The finances have arrived, there were no contracts before, the girls are traveling in business class, and the standard of accommodation has improved. We are going through the development of the sport, which has also been put on hold due to Covid-19, ”Mumtaz told TRT World.

Lack of visibility

With development efforts to boost women’s cricket, there is still a lack of visibility to promote women in green.

“Women’s cricket gets fewer sponsors than its counterparts. When it comes to equipment, a lot of players buy equipment with their own money, ”Mumtaz told TRT World.

“[There is a lack of] the hype and audience interaction, even though female cricketers have so many interesting stories to share, there is a lack of attention to them, ”said Iqbal.

In November this year, the Pakistanis rallied around their men’s national cricket team amid their great success in the T20 World Cup tournament. But many in the mainstream were unaware that during the same period, the West Indian women’s team had traveled to the country to play a series of one-day internationals with Pakistan.

“We need to promote our product and increase the value of its brand. People, even today, may not be aware of women’s cricket. And although improvements were made, I’m not sure if a lot of people knew that West Indian women’s cricket was there to play with the Pakistan women’s team, ”said Mumtaz.

For Sana, the media must be more involved when it comes to increasing the visibility of women’s cricket. She says the whereabouts of women’s cricket need to be highlighted, that live matches need to be broadcast.

“All of these factors make women interested in playing and then participating. This is what drives women to pursue sport professionally for the long term, ”she said.

Source: TRT World

