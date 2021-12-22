Xi Jinping fully recognizes the work of the SAR government

President Xi Jinping expressed his full support for the work carried out by Ho Iat Seng’s administration during a meeting with Macau’s chief executive in Beijing.
During the meeting, Xi heard a report from Ho on a four-day service visit to the capital – on the current situation in Macau and the work of the SAR government.
Noting that Macau celebrated the 22nd anniversary of his homecoming on December 20, Xi extended his festive greetings to all of his compatriots in Macau.
Xi highlighted Macao’s work over the past year “to maintain the right momentum for stability and development, effectively contain COVID-19, achieve gradual economic recovery and complete the election of the Seventh Assembly. Macao SAR Legislative, “Xinhua News agency reported.
Central authorities fully recognize the work done by Ho and the Macao SAR government, Xi said.
President Xi Jinping added that the central government will always give strong support to Macao to maintain prosperity and stability, while assuring that Beijing will firmly apply the principle of “one country, two systems” and support Macao in the appropriate diversification of its economy. economy.
Ho Iat Seng met with Premier Li Keqiang earlier Wednesday.
Senior officials including Han Zheng, Ding Xuexiang, Guo Shengkun, You Quan, Wang Yi and Xia Baolong attended the meeting.