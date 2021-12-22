



The excerpt from Alan Bennetts ‘annual diary sees the playwright dedicate Rudyard Kiplings’ poem To The Dead Statesman, in which the narrator proclaims that all my lies have been proven false / And I have to face the men I killed, to Boris Johnson. Bennetts annual chronicle of his life, published Wednesday by the London Review of Books, goes from his problems to having his hair cut in February, his partner Rupert Thomas takes on the task in confinement and manages to make me look like a blond Hitler in politics. In March, he criticizes how, with his usual foresight and good judgment, one of the current prime minister’s first acts was to rush to President Trump’s side, and how former President John Bercow was the one. which ruled out Trump addressing Parliament. in 2017. His reward was being denied the usual retired peerage by the Prime Minister, who willingly distributed peerages to countless millionaires, all Conservative Party donors. And so on, writes Bennett. On May 30, Bennett is reduced to simply writing the entirety of Kiplings’ poignant A Dead Statesman, noting that it is a poem for Boris. I couldn’t dig: I didn’t dare to steal: / So I lied to please the crowd. / Now all my lies are proven wrong / And I have to face the men I killed. / What tale will serve me here among / Mine angry and swindled? writes Kipling in the excerpt from Epitaphs of war. Reading Rory Stewart’s account of his time in Iraq, Occupational Hazards, leads Bennett to note in September that it’s hard to imagine this man, even briefly, as a member of Parliament for Penrith and a competitor to Boris Johnson, but on this only proof, he would have been a more solid dealer with our intransigence and a more honest one. Bennett also takes the time to chronicle his reading habits, particularly the biography of Blake Baileys Philip Roth, which was later dropped by his editor over allegations of sexual assault, which Bailey denied. It’s a fucking big book, which I came across on my birthday yesterday, Bennett notes in May, also writing about his own unexpected mention in the biography, when he meets Roth at a dinner party in the 1960s. Bennett’s own memories of the evening are more embarrassing, he says. Talk to Jonathan [Miller] I had previously made a bad joke about Portnoys Complaint being The Gripes of Roth, he recalls. I’m sure I wasn’t the first to talk about it, but it was new to Jonathan, so when Roth arrived he insisted on saying it about him. Maybe he even insisted that I repeat it myself. I have no recollection of Roth’s response without amusement, I would have thought, but I do remember my own embarrassment, as fresh now with Roth’s death as it was 50 years ago. The journal is published in issue 1001 of the London Review of Books. Mary-Kay Wilmers, who edited the magazine for almost 30 years and founded it in 1979 with Karl Miller and Susannah Clapp, resigned her post in January. At first I got angry because Karl Miller tried to pull my jokes out, often not understanding them, Bennett pointed out of the LRB history. He rarely delivered his verdict on the play, so you were never sure you were up to it.

