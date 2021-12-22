Trump says new media company could be up and running by end of first quarter 2022





EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump has said his new media company will likely be operational in the first quarter of 2022, telling Fox News in an exclusive interview that the platform is currently “under development” and will be a means of “make our voices heard by a lot of people.”

The former president touted his new media organization, in an exclusive interview with Fox News this week, saying Trump Media & Technology Group will be “in great shape” and “doing very well” in early 2022.

TRUMP MEDIA COMPANY PARTNERS WITH RUMBLE

“I would like to say that the first quarter of this year is approaching,” Trump said, when asked about a schedule. “We think we’re going to be in great shape, and you know, it’s going really well, and we think we’re going to be in great shape.”

When asked what the plan and purpose of the new company were, Trump replied that it was about “making our voices heard.”

“It will be, very simply, a way to make our voices heard by a lot of people,” Trump told Fox News. “And when we make our voice heard, there are a lot of people who want to hear that voice, because they can’t hear it.”

Trump criticized the media, saying “it is certainly not a free press.”

US President Donald Trump greets the media after speaking about the impeachment hearings on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure for Austin, Texas on November 20, 2019. Photo by Yuri Gripas / ABACAPRESS.COM No Use France Digital. No printing use in France.

“It’s very corrupt, and we have to be able to make our voices heard and that will be a way to make our voices heard loud and clear,” Trump said.

“I really believe that we have well over 50% of the public of the population of this country much over 50%,” Trump said. “It’s a way to get a strong word out from a lot of different people who should be heard. ”

NUNES TO RESIGN FROM CONGRESS AND JOIN TRUMP MEDIA COMPANY AS CEO

Earlier this month, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) announced that Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Will step down from Congress at the end of the year and join the company as chief executive.

“Devins has been a fantastic leader,” Trump told Fox News, adding that the company’s main product was “in development.” “He understands big and small tech as well, and he’s very, very involved in that, which is a capability in itself, and I think he will do a fantastic job.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 29: U.S. Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) testifies during a Republican-led forum on the origins of the COVID-19 virus at the U.S. Capitol on June 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. The forum discussed the theory that the coronavirus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch)

Trump went on to say that he had received “rave reviews for choosing” Nunes to run the company.

“He loves our country too and he wants to have another voice heard there, obviously not just for the radical left, so that’s a very big thing,” Trump said.

He added, “It’s a lot more important than money. It’s a really big thing that we were doing.”

At this point, it’s unclear exactly what the TMTG platform and product will look like, or how they will work.

Earlier this month, TMTG announced a cloud technology and services partnership with video hosting platform Rumble.

“As part of our mission, TMTG [Trump Media & Technology Group] continues to align with service providers who do not discriminate against political ideology, ”Trump said in a statement last week, adding that the Rumble Cloud will serve“ as a critical backbone for the TMTG infrastructure.

TRUMP LAUNCHES NEW COMMUNICATION PLATFORM MONTHS AFTER TWITTER, FACEBOOK PROHIBITED

“TMTG has already launched Truth Social on the Rumble Cloud for guests only, and the initial beta launch has been excellent. America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end of culture cancellation,” Trump said in the press release.

Rumble will also provide video and streaming services for Truth Social as part of the deal, while the companies are still negotiating to have Rumble provide additional infrastructure and video streaming for TMTG’s subscription service, TMTG +. The announcement also comes after Rumble agreed to go public earlier this month, with an implied valuation of $ 2.1 billion.

The creation of Trump’s media company comes after he was banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat following the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

TRUMP “VERY APPRECIING” AND “SURPRISE” BIDEN ACKNOWLEDGED THE SUCCESS OF THE COVID VACCINE FROM ITS ADMINISTRATION

Trump, in May, launched a communications platform, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” which appeared at www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk. The platform, first reported by Fox News, was intended to serve as a “safe and free place to talk” after it was banned from sites like Twitter and Facebook.

This platform operated for a short time and has been dormant ever since.

Trump is currently communicating with his supporters and the media by issuing statements via a press release from 45office.com.

Meanwhile, businessman Trump has responded to the rise in organized retail crime across the country – particularly the increase in armed robberies in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles. , Chicago, Seattle, New York and Minneapolis.

During the interview, Trump said the law enforcement community needs government and public support to tackle the rise in crime.

TRUMP SAYS MANCHIN “SAVES” BIDEN “BY HIMSELF” BY OPPOSING BETTER REBUILDING

“We have to give the police and law enforcement back their authority,” Trump told Fox News. “We have to give them strength again, so that they can stop, they can solve this problem very easily.”

But Trump has suggested that the police, in the current climate, are anxious to do their jobs with all force.

A boarded up Michael Kors store in San Francisco, Calif., Amid an increase in theft.

“If they stop it now, and if they stop it as hard as they can, they don’t want to lose their pension, they don’t want, you know, their family destroyed,” Trump said. at Fox News.

“We need to give our police department back their authority and strength instead of ‘funding the police,’ Trump continued.“ What you’re reading is paying the police back. We cannot allow that to happen. “

PSAKI SAYS THE ROOT CAUSE OF ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME IS THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

He added, “If we give them back their respect and strength, we will see this end very quickly. “

Trump’s comments come as the National Retail Federation (NRF) reported that 69% of retailers have seen an increase in organized retail crime in the past year. The NRF also reported that 78% of retailers believe that “greater federal law enforcement activity would effectively tackle organized retail crime.”

An incident last month killed a California security guard as he tried to protect a news team covering the crimes. Retired San Jose Police Officer Kevin Nishita was shot and killed in an armed robbery.

But the White House earlier this month said the root cause of the surge in organized crime in retail is the COVID-19 pandemic, while noting that officials in the Biden administration are working with it. a number of communities across the country to “crack down” on crime in these neighborhoods.

TRUMP WILL “PROBABLY” ANNOUNCE 2024 PLANS AFTER THE MIDDLE: “A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL BE VERY HAPPY”

Crime will likely be one of the main talking points for Republicans as they embark on the election campaign ahead of the 2022 midterm election in November – a campaign in which Trump plans to be “heavily involved” .

Trump, in another exclusive interview with Fox News in November, said he plans to officially announce whether he will run for re-election in 2024 after his mid-terms.

When asked if he would meet this timeline, Trump replied, “Most likely, yes. It would most likely be after.”

TRUMP TO BE “VERY INVOLVED” IN 2022 AT THE MID-TERM, SAYS HE “WILL REMAIN BUSY FOR THE RIGHT PEOPLE”

“We have a big thing coming up – we have a very important election coming up,” Trump said. “And the Republicans have to do the right thing on this or we’ll run out of countries.”

As for the Democrats, Trump has said he is unsure whether President Biden will stand for re-election.

“I don’t know if he’s gonna run or not, and we’ll see, and my numbers have been really strong, it’s like, stronger than I’ve ever had them, and I’m honored that,” said Trump. “That’s a question you’re going to have to ask as him, and then you’ll have to ask the vice president as well.”

Meanwhile, Trump was asked what he would like for Christmas and his hopes for the New Year.

“Well, honestly I would like to see, very simply, I would like to see our country do well,” Trump told Fox News. “Were not well, were very bad. I would like to see our country do well.”

The former president highlighted the withdrawal of the Biden administration from Afghanistan in August, marking the end of the United States’ 20-year war on terrorism.

“I think that was one of the lowest points in our country’s history with the way we pulled out,” Trump said, noting that he did not disagree with the withdrawal, because he “was doing it and is the one that brought it down to 2,000 soldiers, but the way they withdrew.

Trump then highlighted the border crisis and the upsurge in crime across the country.

FILE – In this April 5, 2019 file photo, a U.S. customs and border protection vehicle stands near the wall as President Donald Trump visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in El Centro, California. The Supreme Court paved the way for the Trump administration to use Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico. (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin, file)

“The border is so bad and the crime is so high,” Trump said. “Lots of problems. Lots of problems.”

“So even if it was bad politically, I would like to see our country do well,” Trump told Fox News. “It’s much more important than politics.”

He added: “It would be my real wish, and see what happens.”

