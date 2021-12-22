India set to become world leader in post-Covid new world order





PM Modi explained that for the current generation to make a meaningful contribution to nation building New Delhi: India should consider a central role and should emerge as a world leader in this new post COVID-19 world order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday at the second meeting of the National Committee on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi stressed that this is an opportune moment to look to 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of its independence. “This is when the current generation will be in charge of business and the fate of the nation will be in their hands. So it is important to decide what we need to instill in them now so that they can do big. future contributions to the country. The Prime Minister further clarified that in order for the present generation to make a meaningful contribution to nation-building, it is important that we instill in them the importance of the duty to do better. India, ”he said. “We have always insisted and fought for our rights, but there is a greater greatness in respecting one’s duties. It is only when we follow our duties religiously that we are able to automatically guarantee the rights of others. , as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commitment to duty should be our top priority and commitment to meaningfully contribute to the country should be our main resolution. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will sow the seeds of meaning of duty among young people, ”he added. The members of the committee thanked the Prime Minister for organizing the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. They gave an overview of the activities undertaken by them under Amrit Mahotsav and also gave their suggestions and contributions to further strengthen the campaign. Various members of the National Committee attended the meeting, including Lok Sabha President Om Birla, Governors of various States, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, political leaders, civil servants, media figures. , spiritual leaders, artists and movie personalities, and personalities from other walks of life. life. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-india-should-emerge-as-world-leader-in-post-covid-new-world-order-2666292 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos