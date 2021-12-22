Jan. 6 House inquiry asks Jim Jordan about contact with Donald Trump





Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, speaks during a select subcommittee hearing on the coronavirus crisis in Washington, DC on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Susan Walsh | AP Photo | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The House committee investigating the deadly Capitol Riot on Wednesday called for a meeting with Republican Representative Jim Jordan to discuss his communications with then-President Donald Trump on Jan.6.

In a letter to Jordan, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Said, “We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6. We would like to discuss each of these communications with you in detail. “

A spokesperson for Jordan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jordan, a staunch ally of Trump, is the second lawmaker the panel asked to cooperate with its investigation into the invasion. Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and temporarily prevented Congress from confirming President Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Said on Tuesday he would refuse to cooperate with investigators.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Jordan gave unclear answers as to when and how many times he spoke with Trump on the day of the riot.

“Of course, I spoke to the president” on January 6, Jordan told the House Rules Committee in October. “I spoke to her that day. I was clear about it. I can’t remember the number of times, but it’s not about me. I know you want to talk about it.”

The rules panel questioned Jordan after arguing that Congress should not despise Trump’s ally Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena issued by the committee on Jan.6. The House later found Bannon in contempt and referred him to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution.

He was charged with two counts of criminal contempt and pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, the House convicted former Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, of contempt of Congress for refusing to sit for a deposition pursuant to a subpoena from the panel. Meadows sued the committee to quash the summons.

After Perry said he would not comply with the Jan.6 investigation, a spokesperson for the committee said investigators would seek information “using other tools.”

It was revealed last week that Jordan, by January 6, sent then-chief of staff Meadows a legally questionable text claiming Vice President Mike Pence should reject Electoral College votes while presiding confirmation by Congress of Biden’s victory over Trump.

Pence has refused to try to unilaterally invalidate a state’s electoral votes, stoking the fury of Trump and many of the president’s allies who have pushed him to challenge the results.

In his letter to Jordan, Thompson said the committee wished to question the Ohio lawmaker about any discussions he had allegedly had with Trump’s legal team, his White House staff, or “others involved in the process. the organization or planning of actions and strategies for January 6 “.

Thompson also noted, “Public reports suggest you may also have information on meetings with White House officials and the then president in November and December 2020, and in early January 2021, on strategies to cancel. the results of the 2020 elections. “

“We would also like to ask you questions about any discussions involving the possibility of a presidential pardon for those involved in any aspect of January 6 or planning for January 6,” Thompson wrote.

Thompson’s committee is tasked with investigating the facts, circumstances and causes of the January 6 invasion. It includes seven Democrats and two Republicans, Vice President Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both of whom voted to impeach Trump for “incitement to insurgency.”

The select committee was created by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., After Senate Republicans voted against a bill to create a “9/11 style” commission to investigate the ‘riot. The Republican and Democratic leaders could each have appointed half of the members of this commission.

Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Picked Jordan as one of his five picks for the select committee designed by Pelosi. But Pelosi objected to Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., Joining the panel, calling them “ridiculous” choices in light of their past remarks and actions related to January 6.

McCarthy responded by withdrawing his five picks for the panel.

House Republicans last spring ousted Cheney from his GOP leadership role after refusing to stop criticizing Trump for spreading lies about the 2020 election.

Cheney defended Pelosi’s decision to reject Jordan and Banks, saying at the time that one of them “may well be an important witness to the events leading up” to the invasion.

