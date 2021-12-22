Amazon BANNED Reviews, Ratings for Xi Jinping’s Book at China’s Request





Shipping giant Amazon has reportedly banned ratings and reviews of a book by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the request of the Chinese government. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government has apparently become sensitive to criticisms and negative ratings of Xis’ Amazon collection. Xi Jinping: The governance of China, according to Reuters. The CCP has reportedly demanded that Amazon stop allowing customer reviews and ratings in China. Normally, user reviews would be a big part of how a certain product appears in search results. The CCP, however, ordered Amazon two years ago to ban ratings and reviews on Xis’ book, and Amazon reportedly complied with its Chinese platform, Amazon.cn. They have long tried to maintain a strong foothold in economically lucrative China, Reuters noted. The book Xis has no more notes on Amazon.cn. An Amazon document leaked in 2018 is said to have indicated the main problems to be addressed in China: ideological control and propaganda are [sic] the core of the toolkit for the Communist Party to achieve and maintain its success … We are not passing judgment on whether it is good or bad. Reuters said Amazon has prospered in China, largely by helping to advance the ruling Communist Party’s global economic and political agenda. Amazon is said to have even teamed up with a propaganda branch of the CCP in the China Books project to create a sales portal on the version of Amazon’s US site. One of the books from this project pushed the CCP’s narrative that Chinese leaders have no contempt for minority groups in Xinjiang, where evidence points to ethnic persecution of Uyghurs, Reuters wrote. Amazon has censored free speech while bowing to violent or tyrannical individuals and groups. Amazon accused Talk about potential hate speech. Meanwhile, MRC Free Speech America discovered in January 2021 that Amazon had sold 204 items promoting hate and violence, including a Kill All Republicans t-shirt. Amazon temporarily censored a book exhibiting Black Lives Matter in September, while showcasing controversial products including stamps with swastikas and images of Hitler. Conservatives are under attack. Contact Amazon at (206) 266-1000 and demand that it be held to account to reflect the First Amendment while ensuring transparency, clarity on hate speech and a level playing field for the Conservatives. If you have been censored, contact us using CensorTracks Contact form, and help us empower Big Tech.

