PM Modi takes to Twitter for suggestions on his speech at the IIT Kanpur convening





Summary Modi asked IIT students, alumni and even the general public to share their ideas on his official website. IIT Kanpur launched a health center which was inaugurated by Abhay Karandikar, director of the institute and RK Dhiman, director, SGPGI, Lucknow Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the 54th convocation at IIT Kanpur on December 28, took to Twitter to ask people for suggestions on his address. I can’t wait to be at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. It is a dynamic institution, which has made pioneering contributions to science and innovation. I invite everyone to share any suggestions, he posted. I can’t wait to be at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. It is a dynamic institution, which has made pioneering contributions to science and innovation. I invite everyone to share any suggestions. https://t.co/obpVCb0NGb Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 22 December 2021 Modi asked IIT students, alumni, and even the general public to share their ideas on his official website – narendramodi.in – and comments would be open until December 27, 2021. Some of those suggestions might in fact be incorporated into his speech. Some of the ideas posted on the website so far include awareness programs for ITIs, better education for the poor, promotion of Indian languages, etc. The institute also inaugurated a health center, headed by Abhay Karandikar, director of the institute and RK Dhiman, director of SGPGI, Lucknow. The institute released a statement, which said that the benefit of telemedicine in providing access to health services across geographic barriers or circumstances resulting in lack of physical contact with health care providers has been realized by all in the world. during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. One of these telemedicine platforms is a health ATM or telemedicine kiosk which is a built-in computer, biomedical diagnostics, point-of-care laboratory tests, and a videoconferencing system connected to an internet network connecting telehealth clinics to remote physicians. SGPGI’s School of Telemedicine and Biomedical Informatics, Lucknow, has been involved in telemedicine research and development for more than two decades. Many of these types of portable telemedicine systems have been designed and tested in rural areas and the technology is now commercialized. IIT Kanpur signed a memorandum of understanding with SGPGI in June 2021 for a collaboration in the field of telemedicine as part of its association for the next Center of Excellence (CoE) in telemedicine and robotics in health. This center will be one of six COEs to be developed with the School of Medical Science and Research Technology (SMRT), the first stone of which will be laid by the PM when the institute is convened. Last updated on December 22, 2021

