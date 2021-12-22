January 6 House committee wants to interview Jim JordanExBulletin





The House Select Committee sent a letter to Ohio GOP Representative Jim Jordan, requesting information and an interview on his discussions with President Donald Trump on January 6 and other administration officials Trump in the weeks leading up to the attack on Capitol Hill. Greg Nash / Pool / Getty Images .

The House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol asked Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the prominent Republican on the House Judiciary Panel and a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily provide information and sit down for an interview with the panel.

In a letter to Jordan, the committee chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Wrote: “We understand that you had at least one and possibly several communications with President Trump on January 6. We would like to discuss each of these communications with you. in detail.”

The letter also asks Jordan to provide information on any discussions he has had with Trump’s legal team, White House staff, or outside activists involved in planning the January 6 rallies in Washington. Thompson also cites “public reporting” of Jordan’s attendance at White House meetings on the cancellation of the 2020 election results.

Thompson also mentioned other topics the committee would like to discuss with Jordan. “We would also like to ask you questions about any discussions involving the possibility of a presidential pardon for those involved in any aspect of January 6 or planning for January 6. When you were asked at a Rules Commission hearing on October 20, 2021, if you would be willing to share with the select committee the information you have regarding January 6 and the events leading up to that day, you replied, “I always said, ‘I have nothing to hide’. along. ‘ Thompson wrote.

Jordan and Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were close allies during Meadows’ time in the House. They were part of the group of conservative House lawmakers who created the Freedom Caucus in 2015 with the aim of shifting the Republican leadership to the right.

Meadows initially cooperated with the panel and turned over thousands of pages of texts and emails, but then backtracked and refused to appear for his testimony. The House voted in favor of Meadows for criminal contempt of Congress and referred the case to the Department of Justice for prosecution.

Thompson’s request on Wednesday marks the second time the panel has sought cooperation from a sitting lawmaker. Earlier this week, Thompson sent a similar letter to GOP Representative Scott Perry, R-Pa., To pass him information and meet with investigators about his role in the attempt to install Trump-appointed Jeffrey Clark at the post of Acting Attorney General. Perry rejected the request on Tuesday, calling the committee “illegitimate.”

While several subpoenaed people have refused to appear and some have chosen to sue in an attempt to block efforts to compel them to appear, panel members say they have already received witness testimony about the efforts that led to the January 6 riot. The committee interviewed over 300 people.

