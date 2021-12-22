Turks hit by crisis line up for bread

Under a muggy winter sky, the ominous and silent queue stretches around the corner of the kiosk of Bayram Duman, which offers discounted bread for Istanbulites affected by Turkey’s economic malaise.

The cultural and historical capital of Turkey has been offering cheaper bread to the poor in “Halk Ekmek” (“People’s Bread”) stores since 1978.

But with the prices of everyday items soaring as Turkey grapples with one of its most severe economic crises in decades, Duman says the lines are particularly long this year.

“Prices have increased considerably in bakeries. People keep coming, ”says the 50-year-old.

The long lines are an ominous sight for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is facing one of the most difficult elections in his 19-year reign. PHOTO: AFP

The queues are a worrying sight for veteran Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is trying to fight inflation by cutting interest rates.

As economists predicted, Erdogan’s solution does not work.

Countries typically raise borrowing rates to slow spending and lower prices – a mix of policies the pious Muslim Turkish leader rejects, citing Islamic usury laws.

According to official data, which many Turks are starting to question, prices rose 21% last month compared to November 2020.

Economists expect that figure to almost double at the start of next year due to the lira’s sharp depreciation, making imports much more expensive.

But the higher prices are already displayed in Turkish stores, where staples such as sunflower oil, eggs and butter cost about double what they cost a year ago.

“Dirty game”

Pro-government media accuse the city, led by opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, of politicizing the queues ahead of elections slated for mid-2023.

One newspaper claimed that Imamoglu was playing a “dirty game” by closing many discount bread stores, thereby lengthening the queues at existing stores.

The city says it is actually making more loaves of bread at a lower price than ever before, selling them in some supermarkets as well.

The breads sell for 1.25 lire (10 US cents), about half the price of most regular breads. PHOTO: AFP

However, the queues at kiosks are also long in other major cities, including the capital Ankara.

After waiting in patient silence in the rain for about 10 minutes, most Duman customers leave with four or five loaves of bread in clear plastic bags.

Hidden under hoods and umbrellas, few want to tell reporters what led them to exit the cold streets in search of Turkey’s cheapest bread.

The savings may seem meager – around 25 cents for five loaves of bread – but they add up in a country where more than 40 percent of the population earns the official minimum wage.

Facing the prospect of the most difficult election in his 19-year reign, Erdogan last week raised the net monthly minimum wage from 2,826 to 4,253 lire, or about $ 340 (300 euros) at current exchange rates. .

Despite the increase, the minimum wage is still lower than the $ 380 it was worth at the start of the year.

Economists also fear that the 50% increase in the wages of such a large number of people will make Turkey’s inflation problem even worse.