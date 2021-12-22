Boris Johnson urgently needs a new advisor, and I just know the man: George Osborne

Boris Johnson’s government is in trouble. With Cabinet resistance to omicron measures planned by prime ministers, Lord Frost’s resignation and ongoing partygate revelations, he faces an urgent need to restore order within the government and his party.

The Liberal Democrats’ spectacular by-election victory last week only reflected growing frustration, if not anger, within the nation that was even strong enough to overcome long-standing Brexit loyalties in a place like the North Shropshire.

No one should place too much importance on a by-election, it’s only been six months since Keir Starmer nearly lost Batley and Spen, which would have resulted in a challenge to his leadership and likely demise. Things can change quickly in politics, as the current Labor leader experienced, and Boris still has a number of things going for him. Starmer is a poor leader with a horde of tough left wingers waiting for him to stumble. The Labor Party was not related to New Labor in 1997, so the public still does not trust it. Boris can still get another vaccine bounce if he can get us through the latest Omicron variant without wreaking havoc on health care or the economy.

To be fair to the Prime Minister, his tenure has not been easy with Covid and Brexit to deal with the two issues probably one in a hundred. But as he said himself, he crashed the car on a clear day trying to save Owen Paterson, and the danger is that the lingering mistakes hit the public, as evidenced by the crowd’s hostile reaction to Boris. during the world darts championship. , and will end with him writing the car. Even though he makes short-term improvements, he does not have enough supporters in Parliament or in the Party who are loyal to Johnson. His style of politics is transactional and remote from his Party.

The key over the next six weeks that could help change the minds of backbenchers like Sir Roger Gale and Mark Harper is to start showing that his Tory government is competent, that it controls its people and his actions, and that he scrupulously follows the same rules as the rest of the country. Six more weeks of the current chaos would be fatal. There is bewilderment within the Conservative Party about the incompetence of the government and the self-inflicted injuries, as if no one is in control. George Osborne once told me, “The public will not like a Conservative government, but they will support it if they put in place a competent government. “

Boris’ mission for the New Year must be to change the downward trajectory of his government and implement a traditional conservative agenda of low taxation, free enterprise, and love of freedom. To help him, he must send an urgent appeal to find George Osborne, the Conservative Party’s greatest political strategist in a generation. It is always a source of enormous regret that Theresa May foolishly disposed of her skills for the benefit of the Party and the country. Osborne is to come back and not as a part-time advisor. The Prime Minister should bring it to the heart of government and give it real power to operate and deliver the Party and the government. He knows how to do it.

The hugely successful former chancellor has all the experience to lead a government that keeps its promises, while the prime minister is in the driver’s seat. He did it loyally with David Cameron to win back the Liberal Conservatives who had deserted the Party, reinstating the Conservatives in government and running the economy with great success. Osborne emerged from his time in government with enormous credit but without much thanks. He had indeed been party chairman, chief whip, chief strategist and chancellor for six years. Given the power and the opportunity, he has both the seriousness and the experience to help the Prime Minister.

Osborne is outside mainstream national politics, making a lot of money, enjoying his personal life, and having time to engage in a range of passions. It would be difficult for him to come back. But knowing George, he loves his Party and would love the opportunity to serve his country. He never lost that sparkle and his enthusiasm for politics, I would bet he would answer Boris’ call. Boris, I urge you, as someone you know who wants you to be successful, pick up the phone at George Osborne!