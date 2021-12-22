Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Jim Jordan, a close Trump ally





WASHINGTON The House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Wednesday asked Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to sit down for an interview with his investigators, in the latest step the panel has taken to dig into the role the Members of Congress gambled by trying to undermine the 2020 election.

The committee’s letter to Mr. Jordan, an ally of former President Donald J. Trump, indicates that investigators want to question him about his communications related to preparations for the Capitol riot. These include Mr. Jordans’ messages with Mr. Trump, his legal team, and others involved in planning the January 6 rallies and Congressional objections to Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s certification of victory.

We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on Jan.6, Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat and committee chair, wrote in the letter. We would like to discuss each of these communications with you in detail.

Mr. Jordan, a Republican, has been deeply involved in Mr. Trump’s efforts to fight the election results. He has participated in planning meetings with senior White House officials, including a meeting in November 2020 at the Trump campaign headquarters in Arlington, Va., And a meeting at the White House last December, where lawmakers Republicans discussed plans with the presidential team to use the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 to challenge the election result.

On January 5, Mr. Jordan sent Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, a text message he had received from a lawyer and former Pentagon inspector general outlining a legal strategy to cancel the election.

Understanding the U.S. Capitol Riot On January 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as Speaker of the Senate, is expected to call any electoral votes he deems unconstitutional because no electoral votes at all in accordance with Founding Father Alexander Hamilton’s guidelines and judicial precedence, the text read.

Mr Jordan admitted to speaking with Mr Trump on January 6, although he said he did not recall how many times they spoke to each other that day or when the calls were made. place.

The committee is particularly interested in what Mr. Trump was doing during the riot, Mr. Thompson said, noting that he had previously received testimony indicating that the president was watching television coverage of the attack from his private dining room. before his legal team takes over to delay or hinder the electoral count.

Mr. Thompson also said the committee would like to question Mr. Jordan about any discussions regarding the possibility of a presidential pardon for those involved in any aspect of January 6.

Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican from Wyoming and vice-chair of the committee, said Mr. Jordan was an important witness to the events of January 6. Mr Jordan said he would consider cooperating with the committee based on its demands, although he also called the panel a sham.

Mr. Thompson noted that Mr. Jordan told the Rules Committee in November, I have nothing to hide.

Although he told the House on January 6 that Americans instinctively knew there was something wrong with this election, Mr. Jordan has since said he never called the stolen election .

Key figures from the InquiryCard of January 6, 1 of 9

Mark Meadows. Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, who initially provided the panel with a wealth of documents showing the extent of his role in efforts to overturn the election, is now refusing to cooperate. The House voted to recommend that Mr. Meadows be detained for criminal contempt of Congress.

Fox News anchors. Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade texted Mr Meadows during the January 6 riot urging him to persuade Mr Trump to make an effort to arrest him. The texts were part of the material that Mr. Meadows had given to the panel.

John Eastman. The lawyer has come under intense scrutiny since writing a memo outlining how Mr. Trump could stay in power. Mr. Eastman was present at a meeting of Trump’s allies at the Willard Hotel, which became one of the main focus of the panel.

A spokesperson for Mr. Jordan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The committee asked to schedule its interview in January and offered to travel to Ohio to conduct it.

The letter to Mr. Jordan came a day after Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican close to Mr. Jordan, refused a voluntary meeting with the committee, calling the panel illegitimate.

I decline this request from entities and will continue to fight against the failures of the radical left which desperately seeks to distract itself from its abject failures of crushing inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan and the horrific crisis they have. Founded at our border, Mr. Perry, the new chairman of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The panel was reluctant to issue subpoenas for sitting members of Congress, citing the deference and respect House lawmakers are expected to show. But Mr. Thompson has pledged to take that step if necessary.

Committee aides said the panel preferred to collect evidence from members of Congress through a voluntary process, but would consider stronger actions if they refused.

