Former Trump adviser Michael Flynn loses Capitol subpoena request on January 6





Former U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn gestures as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump rally to protest the election results outside the Supreme Court building in Washington on December 12, 2020.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by former national security adviser Michael Flynn to temporarily block subpoenas against him issued by the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

But the judge, whose decision came a day after Flynn filed that claim in court, has opened the door for him to renew the offer if he thinks he can answer two questions the judge cited by denying an order. prohibition against the committee.

Flynn was briefly national security adviser to former President Donald Trump. He then pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States. Trump pardoned him in 2020.

The Select House panel investigating the Capitol Riot by a mob of Trump supporters issued subpoenas last month seeking documents and an interview with Flynn, a Florida resident who is a general of the retired army.

The committee told Flynn it wanted to question him about a meeting he had with Trump and others in the White House last December, where they “discussed the seizure of voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers and continuing to spread the message that the November 2020 elections were marred by widespread fraud. “

Flynn sued the panel in Florida U.S. District Court on Tuesday, seeking to block the subpoena, arguing it violated her First Amendment right to free speech and her Fifth Amendment right against self -incrimination.

Judge Mary Scriven said on Wednesday she would not issue a temporary restraining order against the committee because Flynn’s lawyers had not informed the panel of the trial, nor given a reason why they should be. exempt from this requirement under federal civil procedure rules.

Scriven also said there was no reason to make an emergency order blocking the subpoena now because Flynn’s deposition by the committee has been postponed to a date yet to be determined, and there is no no evidence of a new date by which the panel expects the documents it has assigned to be delivered.

