Donald Trump destroys crypto while trying to promote Melanias NFT project





Donald Trump shared that he was not a fan of cryptocurrencies and warned that it was a very dangerous thing – in the same interview he used to promote his wife Melanias’ new NFTs.

When asked what he thought of crypto by Fox News presenter Maria Bartiromo, Trump replied: Well, I never liked that, because I like having the dollar, I think the currency should be the dollar, so I was never a big fan. But it’s piling up more and more, and no one is doing anything about it.

He continued: Look, I want a currency called the dollar, I don’t want to have all these others and it can be a blast someday like we’ve never seen. It will make the Big Tech Blast look like baby stuff. I think this is a very dangerous thing.

Just last week, former First Lady Melania Trump entered the world of NFT, or a non-fungible token, by selling a watercolor of her eyes and a free voicemail message.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unique digital asset that represents the ownership of a real-world item.

Importantly, NFTs use the same blockchain technology that powers the same cryptocurrencies he was complaining about.

Apparently oblivious to his wife’s plan, Trump said she was going to do very well.

For Trump, his current stance on crypto puts him at odds with many on the right.

Many mainstream politicians, including New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams and Florida Mayor Francis Suarez have also shared their plans to expand the cryptocurrency industries in their respective cities.

One of Trump’s allies, Roger Stone, has just announced that he will be selling a Trump NFT autograph to pay his legal and medical bills.

Trump’s position has since been mocked by many internet users.

Donald Trump slams crypto saying he prefers USD. Meanwhile, his wife is selling NFTs in exchange for @solana, one wrote.

Yeah, let’s hear from the guy who thinks windmills cause cancer, another said.

One tweet read I would give him credit for having the right position, but I’m pretty sure he’s just the one who’s terrified of anything that involves computers.

Another referred to his previous admission that he had received the Covid-19 vaccine booster.

Pro vaccine, pro booster, anti crypto. Welcome to the resistance, Donald, read the tweet.

