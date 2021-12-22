Leaders of Venezuela and Turkey reaffirm mutual cooperation – MercoPress

Leaders of Venezuela and Turkey reaffirm mutual cooperation

Maduro and Erdoan discussed the big challenges for the years to come

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Tuesday that he discussed in a telephone conversation a series of bilateral issues with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

?? Today # 21Dec, I had a great phone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoan. We spoke of the major challenges of the years to come and the need to move forward in all areas of cooperation for shared development. We will win! ?? Maduro posted on social media.

Turkey is – along with Russia and Iran – among the countries to have helped Maduro through the sanctions imposed by other world leaders on the South American country. Erdoan also recognizes Maduro as the only legitimate and legally elected president of Venezuela.

Turkey supported and demanded respect for the sovereignty of Venezuela and condemned the attacks on the institutions and authorities of the nation of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Last October, as she celebrated the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, Venezuelan Deputy Minister for Europe, Daniela Rodríguez, ratified her country’s solidarity and support.

Turkey was one of the nations, along with Russia and Iran, to offer Maduro the most diplomatic support. The two governments insisted that they were “in favor of mutual development, as well as the defense of the principles and objectives of the Charter of the United Nations, of public international law and of struggle”. against economic sanctions.