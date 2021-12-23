St. Andrews could score against their rivals





St. Andrews, who hails from the backyard of coach Bezan Chenoy, could score against rivals in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup, the main event of Thursday’s races (December 23) here.

The rails will be placed six meters wide from 1200m to 1000m and then nine meters wide from 800m to the winning post.

1. FREE RADICAL PLATE (1200 m), Maiden, 3 years old only, rated 20 to 46 2:00 p.m .: 1. Multicrypt (7) Sandesh 59, 2. Perfect Man (5) CS Jodha 57.5, 3. Connaught (6 ) TS Jodha 57, 4. Key To The Mint (8) Parmar 57, 5. San Salvatore (11) Zervan 57, 6. Fidato (1) A. Imran Khan 56, 7. Cherished (3) PS Chouhan 55.5, 8 Galloping Glory (4) Bhawani 55.5, 9. Spirit Bay (10) Zeeshan 55, 10. Caprifla (2) Dashrath 54.5 and 11. Silent Knight (9) A. Prakash 54.5.

1. MINT KEY, 2. MULTICRYPTE, 3. PERFECT MAN

2. WELCOME CUP (1,200m), Maiden (Termes), 2 years only 2.30: 1. Referee (1) Parmar 56, 2. Coeur De Lion (3) Dashrath 56, 3. Hooves Of Thunder (5) Sandesh 56, 4. Jerusalem (6) Yash Narredu 56, 5. Pegaso (4) Mosin 56 and 6. Kimiko (2) Neeraj 54.5.

1. COEUR DE LION, 2. CLOGS OF THUNDER

3. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1200 m), Cl. I, rated 80 and above 3.00: 1. Mystic Bay (6) Yash Narredu 59, 2. Silver Flames (2) A. Imran Khan 59, 3. St. Andrews (7) Aniket 59, 4. Augustus Caesar (5) Neeraj 58.5, 5. Gazino (4) Peter 58.5, 6. Hidden Gold (3) Parmar 52.5 and 7. Golden Guest (1) Sandesh 52.

1. ST. ANDREWS, 2. GOLDEN GUEST, 3. MYSTIC BAY

4. GODSPEED PLATE (1,400 m), cl. III, noted 40 to 66 3.30: 1. Majestic warrior (4) Aniket 62, 2. Pokerface (6) Shelar 59, 3. Angel of pride (7) Sandesh 55.5, 4. Northern lights (2) PS Chouhan 52.5, 5. Rambler (1) Zeeshan 52.5, 6. Vincenzo (5) CS Jodha 51 and 7. Awakening (3) Neeraj 50.

1. NORTHERN LIGHTS, 2. THE ANGEL OF PRIDE, 3. AWAKENING

5. ASSIETTE QUEST FOR CASH (1000m), Cl. IV, ranked from 20 to 46 4.00: 1. Belenus (2) Neeraj 61, 2. Kinnara (8) PS Chouhan 59, 3. Wild Fire (5) Aniket 59, 4. Impermanence (1) Sandesh 58.5, 5. Dilbar (7) S. Amit 55,5, 6. C’est L’Amour (12) Bhawani 55, 7. Lagertha (3) P. Vinod 55, 8 Turmeric Tower (4) Dashrath 55, 9. Magic In The Wind (11) Parmar 54.5, 10. Shae (9) Shelar 53.5, 11. Slam Dunk (6) Zeeshan 53.5, 12. Without title (10) Shubham 52, 13. Little More (14) Peter 49.5 and 14. Sparkling Glory (13) Ayyar 49.

1. KINNARA, 2. IMPERMANENCE, 3. LAGERTHA

6. RUNNING STAR PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, noted 20 to 46 4.30: 1. Raffaello (7) Sandesh 60, 2. Fassbinder (5) Zervan 59, 3. Love Warrior (3) Neeraj 58.5, 4. Flaming Fire (4) Yash Narredu 58, 5. Tristar (8) Shelar 55.5, 6. Ciplad (9) CS Jodha 54.5, 7. Hyperdimensional (1) Parmar 54, 8. Sunlord (6) PS Chouhan 53 , 5 and 9. Midas Touch (2) Bhawani 52.

1. BURNING FIRE, 2. RAFFAELLO, 3. CIPLAD

7. SECRET HALO PLATE (1,200 m), cl. V, ranked from 4 to 30 5.00: 1. Noble Lord (2) A. Imran Khan 61.5, 2. Waverunner (8) P. Vinod 61.5, 3. Bloomsbury (6) Aniket 60.5, 4. Demetrius (12) Zervan 60.5, 5. Emerald (10) Kirtish 60.5, 6. Rhythm of Nature (1) Ayyar 60.5, 7. Thundering Spirit (11) Mosin 60.5, 8. Hellbent (4) Parmar 59.5 , 9. Magical Journey (5) Bhawani 59, 10 Flower Power (14) Dashrath 55,5, 11. Airmax (9) Zeeshan 55, 12. Supreme Being (7) A. Prakash 53,5, 13. Spiritual Rock ( 13) Nadeem 52 and 14. Whispering Queen (3) Raghuveer 50.5.

1. EMERALD, 2. BLOOMSBURY, 3. HELLBENT

Best of the day: NORTHERN LIGHTS.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7. Treble: 4, 5 & 6. Tanala: All races. Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

