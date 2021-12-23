Xi meets with director general of Macau-Xinhua SAR





President Xi Jinping meets with Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) chief executive Ho Iat Seng on a service visit to Beijing, capital of China, on December 22, 2021 (Xinhua / Li Xueren) BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) – President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) chief executive Ho Iat Seng, who is on a duty visit to Beijing. During the meeting, Xi heard a report from Ho on the current situation in Macau and the work of the Macao SAR government. Noting that Macau celebrated the 22nd anniversary of his homeland on December 20, Xi extended his festive greetings to all of his compatriots in Macau. Xi highlighted Macau’s work over the past year to maintain the right momentum for stability and development, effectively contain COVID-19, achieve gradual economic recovery and complete the election of the Seventh Legislative Assembly. of the Macao SAR. Central authorities fully recognize the work done by Ho and the Macao SAR government, Xi said. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Macau society has gained a better understanding of the existing problems in the region’s economic structure and deeper reflections on its future development, Xi said. The homeland will always serve as a solid support for Macau to maintain prosperity and stability. The central authorities will firmly apply the “one country, two systems” principle and support Macao in the appropriate diversification of its economy, Xi said. Senior officials including Han Zheng, Ding Xuexiang, Guo Shengkun, You Quan, Wang Yi and Xia Baolong attended the meeting. President Xi Jinping meets with Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) chief executive Ho Iat Seng on a service visit to Beijing, capital of China, on December 22, 2021 (Xinhua / Shen Hong)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/20211015/C9A4B2E984300001EB3922F0BA021952/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos