ANDREW NEIL: After leaving the EU, why aren’t Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers getting the most out of freedom?

The intention of those who have fought so long and fiercely to remove Britain from the European Union certainly cannot be the intention of making Brexit any closer to Europe.

It would be too ridiculous for words.

The plan was to take a new and distinctive direction, without Brussels bureaucracy and with an emphasis on entrepreneurship, less government and less taxes.

Yet on the eve of tomorrow’s first anniversary of a Brexit trade deal with the EU, Britain has never looked more European.

Continental Europe’s economies are notorious for imposing not only high income taxes on their workers, but also onerous additional payroll taxes in order to pay for generous health and welfare benefits. It is now also our direction of travel.

From next April, National Insurance (NIC) contributions for employers and employees will rise 1.25 percent, supposedly to pay for social care and the ever-hungry NHS.

This means that workers will pay NICs at a rate of 13.25 percent and, since the base income tax rate is 20 percent, even those with low incomes, say 25,000. per year, now face a marginal effective tax rate of 33.25 percent. Very European indeed.

But it doesn’t stop there. Income tax thresholds have been frozen, meaning many low-wage workers will start paying taxes for the first time and those with only moderately decent incomes will fall into the tax bracket. by 40 percent.

Most European economies are also fond of levying high corporate taxes, which could explain the EU’s stagnant economic performance for much of this century.

Over the past decade, even when we were inside the EU, Britain has moved in the opposite direction, steadily reducing taxes on corporate profits.

Not anymore. Incredibly, even though we have now left the EU, we are heading towards European corporate tax levels, which will drop from the current 19 percent to 26 percent by 2024. The result of all of this is clear. The UK tax burden is the highest in modern times.

State spending now accounts for over 40 percent of GDP. Taken together, this means we are heading for a European style economy with high taxes and great government. This is not exactly the Brexit we were promised.

Of course, dealing with Covid has come at a cost. Pandemics, like major wars, increase the scope and size of government. But even when the pandemic subsides, there is no reason to believe the state will shrink.

Indeed, it is remarkable how little we have taken advantage of what was supposed to be a new freedom. This is one of the reasons Lord Frost (pictured with Boris Johnson), the tough and very experienced government negotiator for Brexit, resigned last weekend.

Boris Johnson’s government is a spearhead for net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and has made leveling the poorest North with the richer South its main mission (especially now that it has so many deputies from the North).

Forcing us to go green and move resources across the country will, by definition, require massive state intervention, which means even higher taxes and bigger government.

It doesn’t get more European than that.

Probably the biggest victory of Brexit has been to use our newfound independence to approve and purchase Covid vaccines and begin their rollout, without waiting for slow EU regulatory processes to kick in.

We also authorized the trading of Swiss shares on the London Stock Exchange (a practice banned by Brussels in 2019), ended the VAT on feminine hygiene products, reformed the alcohol rights according to the force of drink, shifting timidly towards establishing free ports and introducing a points-based immigration system that treats EU and non-EU citizens alike. All of this was possible because we broke with Brussels. It’s all worth it, without a doubt. But that hardly changes the situation. The truth is, the way to transform post-Brexit Britain is through regulatory reform.

It is complicated, not very glamorous and does not lend itself to the phrases of politicians. But this is where the Brexit promise lies. Lord Frost was preparing a report on the rule changes that would make the biggest difference. Unfortunately, the momentum behind this initiative is now threatened by its departure.

The EU presents itself as a regulatory superpower because the size of its market allows it to set global rules and regulations for doing business. But its rules are dominated by what is called the precautionary principle, which militates against risk-taking. This is Britain’s opportunity. We could start by removing the EU’s onerous GDPR rules on digital privacy.

If we had less better quality regulations covering cutting edge technologies such as gene therapy, cybersecurity, digital investing, artificial intelligence, robotics and medical advancements in which we are already ahead of the EU , then the chances of a real Brexit dividend would become possible.

Everything seemed so much easier five years ago during the Brexit referendum campaign.

The Leavers said it would all be so easy when it wasn’t. The Remainers have claimed it will be a calamity, when it is not.

I interviewed the main players on both sides of the argument for BBC TV. I don’t remember the Leavers telling us we had to pay a $ 40 billion divorce bill.

I remember George Osborne (then Chancellor) telling me on the air that Airbus would probably throw up the sticks and go. It’s still there, invest more than ever

The Leavers also had little to say about the special stance of Northern Ireland, which is still disrupting Brexit to this day. They said a free trade deal with the EU would be a snap, when it has proven to be painful, protracted and far less effective than the single market.

But Remainers was so wrong too. I remember George Osborne (then Chancellor) telling me on the air that Airbus would probably throw up the sticks and go. He’s still there, investing more than ever.

The boss of the London Stock Exchange predicted that the City of London would lose more than 200,000 jobs. In fact, at most 7,500 jobs have been left to European financial centers, overshadowed by the hundreds of thousands of additional finance jobs created since the referendum.

We have been told to expect recession and mass unemployment. Brexit caused neither.

This great world bank guru, Jamie Dimon, the billionaire CEO of America’s largest bank JP Morgan, predicted a new financial golden age for Frankfurt and Paris on the back of the misery of London.

It never happened. And today, no one is hiring more people faster in London than JP Morgan.

Around $ 29.4 billion in new investment has poured into Britain’s high-tech industries this year, more than twice as much as in 2020, twice as much as in Germany and three times as much as in France.

More than a third of all investment in European high tech is now made in Britain, which has 116 unicorns (tech start-ups worth over $ 1 billion), more than France, Germany and Sweden combined. Only America and China have more.

For those who wish to bring their businesses to market and raise capital, Britain is by far the largest market in Europe, again behind America and China.

It is clear that Brexit did not deter any of this.

It shows the promise that awaits if we ever manage to create the kind of lean regulatory environment in which the technologies and entrepreneurs of tomorrow will feel welcome.

If we fail, it will be because the current Johnson government, despite being full of those who led the Brexit charge from top to bottom in 2021, has inexplicably rushed in the wrong direction.