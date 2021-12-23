Us withdraws Donald Trump’s proposed H-1b visa rules and lottery system continues





The U.S. government has withdrawn a rule that would have changed the way H-1B visas are granted, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said.

The Trump-era rule aimed to replace the current lottery system of granting H-1B visas with a salary-based system.

In September, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California overturned the rule, following which the Department of Homeland Security withdrew the changes.

The final rule, which should cheer Indian IT companies, will be published in the Federal Register on December 22, The Economic Times reported.

On January 8, 2021, the US administration of former President Donald Trump issued a regulation that would change the way H-1B applicants received visas from a lottery-based system to a ranking-based system. and salary levels. The rule, which was due to go into effect on March 9, 2021, was among the latest proposals introduced by the Trump administration.

USCIS uses the lottery system to issue visas when companies file more applications than the annual limit of 85,000. For fiscal year 2022, USCIS had received more than 300,000 H-1B registrations.

Businesses and industry bodies had opposed the move, with the United States Chamber of Commerce filing lawsuits against the proposal, which ultimately resulted in a verdict in the California District Court.

This move will please Indian IT companies as they are one of the major users of H1B visas. Tech majors like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro were among the heaviest users of H-1B in 2020, a New York Times report earlier said.

To protest the move, industry body NASSCOM said prioritizing salary levels could potentially hurt innovative companies, hospitals and healthcare providers, research centers, universities and other petitioners. .

We believe it is important for the United States to be able to access the talent essential to the recovery phase of COVID, Moneycontrol said citing NASSCOM. The visa program fills a critical skills gap, enabling America to become more competitive globally, he added.

(Edited by: Shoma Bhattacharjee)

