Israel at OIC Extraordinary Meeting in Pakistan | Sergio restelli





The title is a hope for the future, when Israel is in fact invited to a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Countries. However, Israel was brought up, as usual, at the 17th Extraordinary Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), convened by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to discuss Afghanistan. and the looming humanitarian crisis.

Although there is no obvious connection between the crisis in Afghanistan and Israel, for obvious reasons, Israel appeared to be the only significant and clear part of the so-called Islamabad declaration that was adopted by the summit. of the OIC.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called the special meeting citing the deteriorating economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Following the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Pakistan did its best to convince the international community to engage and fund the Taliban government, which it sees as inclusive and representative of the Afghan people. After repeated failures in all forums, he finally turned to the OIC, which he hopes will support his position on Taliban funding.

Meanwhile, India hosted the 3rd India-Central Asia Dialogue Meeting on the same day as the Extraordinary Meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers and gathered Uzbekistan Foreign Ministers in New Delhi, from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, giving the OIC meets a jump.

Speaking at the conference, rather than focusing on the agenda and the crisis at hand, Imran Khan chose to invoke Palestine and Kashmir, bringing the two on the same plane. He called on the OIC member states to develop a unified plan to help the oppressed people of Palestine and “illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir”. The Prime Minister expressed his concerns about the grave human rights situation in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). As reported by News International, while appreciating the OIC’s unwavering support to the Kashmiris, he requested the OIC Secretary General to continue to advocate for the resolution of the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. He was oddly silent about the oppression of Uyghur Muslims in neighboring Xingxiang.

Anti-Israel / pro-Iran protests in Lahore to coincide with the OIC summit. source https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2021/12/20/673030/Pakistan-Politics-Lahore-Anti-Israeli-Rally-Naqvi

Coincidentally, thousands of people gathered in Pakistan’s largest city, Lahore, in an anti-Israel and pro-Iran rally led by prominent Pakistani Shiite cleric Allamah Syed Jawad Naqvi. The rally took place on Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, one of the busiest streets in Lahore, and brought together thousands of people, Shiites and Sunnis chanting anti-Israel and pro-Iran slogans.

In his remarks at the rally, Naqvi said the threat against Iran is a threat to all Muslim countries, reaffirming the support of the Pakistani people for the Iranian government and people.

Prominent Pakistani cleric Allamah Syed Jawad Naqvi at a mass anti-Israel rally on December 19, 2021 in Lahore, Pakistan. Source: https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2021/12/20/673030/Pakistan-Politics-Lahore-Anti-Israeli-Rally-Naqvi

The rally appeared to be proof of good faith towards Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Naqvi particularly insisted on the closer relations between the two Muslim countries of Iran and Pakistan to ward off the threat posed against the world of Islam by the Israeli regime and its supporters.

The growing proximity between Iran and Pakistan also comes on the eve of Pakistan’s need to rally its Afghan neighbors to its side. In the past, Iran has been very suspicious of the Sunni Taliban and has shared a common platform with India and Russia that has often been against Pakistan’s interests. By criticizing Muslim countries that develop relations with Israel (UAE and Bahrain without mentioning them) and assimilating Palestine and Kashmir, Khan hopes to gain admirers and supporters in the OIC as well as make common cause with the Iranians, hoping to create a link against the Israeli-Indian Alliance. It’s important to remember that Iran’s nuclear program was started by Pakistani nuclear scientist (and father of the Pakistani nuclear program) AQKhan.

Pakistan has also started experimenting with a so-called tribunal rallying the far left in Europe and the Americas. Kashmir Civitas, a Canadian NGO apparently funded by the Pakistani security services, organized a Russell tribunal on Kashmir in coordination with the OIC meeting in Islamabad. The so-called tribunal was organized in Sarajevo, which now leans towards Islamist forces with the support of Al Jazeera Balkans, the International University of Sarajevo, the Permanent People’s Court in Bologna and several Turkish-funded organizations. In Italy, the former president of the Italian Parliament, Laura Boldrini, created waves by inviting the director of the PLFP linked to Al-Haq to speak before the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Italian Parliament. These attempts appear to be experiments to start legitimizing ludicrous claims with the use of legitimate and valid instruments (such as the Uyghur courts against China). How much of a coincidence this is and how much a dedicated strategy of the upcoming new Pakistan-China-Qatar-Turkey-Iran alliance will only be visible in the months to come. It would not be surprising if this was followed by a “tribunal on Palestine”.

Islamabad’s statement was very vague on aid to Afghanistan. What is clear is that the Islamic Development Bank (based in Jeddah) will open a trust fund by the first quarter of 2022 to channel development funds from OIC countries for humanitarian aid in Kabul. . No commitments were made or details were not disclosed. The OIC did not officially recognize the present Taliban minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who was excluded from the official photo. He also urged Afghan leaders to abide by the obligations under international human rights conventions, especially with regard to the rights of women, children, youth, the elderly and people with special needs. .

The Islamabad declaration was very specific, however condemning the illegal colonial measures practiced by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, stating that “the Israeli measures are illegal and void and that the OIC does not recognize any changes affecting the pre-1967 parallel. , especially in Al -Qods “.

The meeting called on the international community, including the UN Security Council, to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its violations and take all necessary measures, including the imposition of sanctions on Israel to end these violations.

The final declaration also condemned “the repeated attacks by the Israeli authorities on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the continued attempts to change the historical and legal status quo under false religious pretexts.”

One could certainly say, at least in the thought and action of the host, Prime Minister Khan, that Israel was definitely present at this OIC meeting.

Sergio Restelli is an Italian political advisor, author and geopolitical expert. He served in the Craxi government in the 1990s as Special Assistant to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Martelli and worked closely with anti-Mafia magistrates Falcone and Borsellino. Over the past decades, he has been involved in peacebuilding and diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and North Africa. He has written for Geopolitica and several Italian online and print media. In 2020, his first fiction “Napoli sta bene” is published.

